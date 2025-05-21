Hera Pheri 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty, is currently the talk of the town. Even before shooting has begun, the film is embroiled in controversy. Recent news revealed that Paresh Rawal has opted out of Hera Pheri 3. Following this news, Akshay Kumar filed a ₹25 crore lawsuit against Paresh Rawal. Now, the film's director, Priyadarshan, has reacted to the situation. Priyadarshan is surprised by Paresh Rawal's decision to leave Hera Pheri 3, especially as the makers were preparing to reunite Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal for the Hera Pheri franchise.

Priyadarshan's reaction to Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3

Speaking to HT City, Hera Pheri 3 director Priyadarshan said Akshay Kumar has the right to pursue legal action as he has invested money in the film. Priyadarshan said, "I don't know why this happened because Paresh hasn't informed us. Before starting the film, Akshay asked me to talk to both Paresh and Sunil, and I did, and both were ready for the film." He added, "I have nothing to lose, but Akshay has invested money, and that might be the reason he is taking this step. Paresh hasn't spoken to me to this day." Akshay, who is also producing Hera Pheri 3, has bought the rights from Firoz Nadiadwala. He has filed the case against Paresh Rawal under his production house, Cape of Good Films.

Questions raised about Paresh Rawal

A source close to the legal proceedings told HT that Paresh Rawal has shown negligence towards his profession. "If he didn't want to do the film, he should have said so before signing the legal contract, taking the signing amount, and letting the producer spend so much money on the shoot." However, Paresh Rawal claims to be unaware of the legal proceedings. He said, "I know it was a shock for many. The three of us made a great team, and Priyadarshan Ji directed us, but the truth is I left it because today I don't feel connected to it. I love Priyadarshan, and I have a lot of respect for him as a director. We have made great films together before, and we will continue to do so in the future. There are no differences between us."