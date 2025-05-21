Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3 isn't his first rejection of an Akshay Kumar film. He previously turned down OMG 2 and Billu Barber. Find out why.

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal is currently in the spotlight due to his sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty. This isn't the first time Paresh Rawal has walked away from an Akshay Kumar project. He previously rejected the sequel to a popular Akshay Kumar film, OMG 2, released in 2023.

Why Paresh Rawal left OMG 2

Paresh Rawal was part of the first installment of Oh My God, released in 2012, which garnered a box office collection of ₹149.90 crore. The sequel was released 11 years later, with Pankaj Tripathi replacing Paresh Rawal. Explaining his decision, Paresh Rawal stated, 'I didn't like the script, so I didn't want to be a part of it. I don't like to make sequels just to capitalize on the first part, as we did in the case of Hera Pheri.'

Paresh Rawal also left Billu Barber mid-way.

Previously, a Hindustan Times report mentioned Paresh Rawal's involvement in the 2009 film Billu Barber, starring Irrfan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The report claimed he initially agreed to the project but later declined to work in the film during shooting. Billu Barber, directed by Priyadarshan (who is also directing Hera Pheri 3), was made on a budget of ₹27 crore and earned ₹47.45 crore.

Regarding Hera Pheri 3, it's said that Paresh Rawal signed the film and received the signing amount. However, he reportedly demanded a higher fee, and when the makers didn't meet his demand, he refused to work in the film.