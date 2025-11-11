Image Credit : Social Media

Hema Malini, an actress-turned-politician, has denied that her husband, famous actor Dharmendra, had died. Hema Malini tweeted to her X (previously Twitter) profile on Tuesday morning to clarify that the actor is "recovering". She criticised the "irresponsible" rumours surrounding Dharmendra's death as "disrespectful".

What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy. — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 11, 2025

