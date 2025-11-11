Hema Malini Furious Over Dharmendra Death Hoax: ‘Stop Spreading Lies’
Esha Deol previously posted a message on Instagram, explaining that Dharmendra is "stable and recovering". Now, Hema Malini is Angry and dismisses Dharmendra's Death Reports, saying it is extremely disrespectful.
Hema Malini, an actress-turned-politician, has denied that her husband, famous actor Dharmendra, had died. Hema Malini tweeted to her X (previously Twitter) profile on Tuesday morning to clarify that the actor is "recovering". She criticised the "irresponsible" rumours surrounding Dharmendra's death as "disrespectful".
What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.
— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 11, 2025
“What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy," Hema Malini wrote.
Esha Deol says Dharmendra is stable
A while back, Esha Deol also took to her Instagram handle and issued a statement, clarifying that Dharmendra is “stable and recovering". “The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery," she wrote.
Over the last several days, speculations and rumours about Dharmendra's health have made headlines. The actor was brought to the hospital on November 1 after complaining of shortness of breath.
Previously, when it was announced that he had been brought to the hospital, reports stated that physicians had transferred him to the ICU and that he was apparently on life support. However, Sunny Deol's team eventually denied the exaggerations.
According to his team, "Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation." Further comments and updates will be published when they become available. Please pray for his rapid recovery and respect the family's right to privacy.