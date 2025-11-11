- Home
- Entertainment
- Dharmendra Rs 450 Crore Net Worth: From 100-acre farmhouse to restaurant business and more
Dharmendra Rs 450 Crore Net Worth: From 100-acre farmhouse to restaurant business and more
During the course of his career that has spanned six decades, Dharmendra has earned a great deal of cash and has led an extravagant way of life.
Dharmendra's Net Worth
Dharmendra has amassed a wealth and lived a lavish lifestyle throughout the course of his six-decade career.
Dharmendra's Net Worth
His current net worth is Rs 450 crore. Bollywood's He-Man is Dharmendra.
The 100-acre Lonavala farmhouse
His lavish lifestyle revolves around his 100-acre Lonavala home, his most valuable property. This vast property, where he spends most of his time away from the city, features organic gardening, a pool, and a contemporary gym, all designed to preserve his luxury and health.
The 100-acre Lonavala farmhouse
According to reports, Dharmendra owns properties in Maharashtra valued more than Rs 17 crore. He also purchased agricultural and non-agricultural estates for Rs 88 lakh and Rs 52 lakh, respectively.
He also intends to create a 30-cottage luxury resort on a 12-acre land near his home in Lonavala.
Dharmedra's first film earnings
The 1960 film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere introduced Dharmendra to acting. The actor reportedly made Rs 51 for his debut. His hard work, commitment, and discipline earned him over Rs 450 crore. Besides performing, his property interests and hotel activities have made him rich.
Restaurants by Dharmedra
He opened ‘He-Man’ on the Karnal Highway in 2022 to extend his restaurant business. His eatery was Garam Dharam Dhaba. This boosts his wealth. His last performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani was a great illustration of how he can make your pulse race.
Dharmendra's Cars
Dharmendra's autos exhibit his preference for elegant vehicles. According to GQ India, his collection includes his first automobile, a vintage Fiat, as well as expensive vehicles such as the Range Rover Evoque (of Rs 85.74 lakh) and a Mercedes-Benz SL500 (worth Rs 98.11 lakh). This fleet demonstrates his love of autos and his success in Bollywood.