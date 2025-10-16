Hema Malini Birthday: Know Her Real Surname Here; Read on
Hema Malini Birthday: People often get confused about 77-year-old Hema Malini's name and surname. Many believe that Hema is her first name and Malini is her surname. But the truth is, Hema Malini is her full name. Find out the full story behind
Hema Malini is the only sister to two brothers
Hema Malini was born on October 16, 1948, in Ammankudi village near Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. She is the third child of her parents, Jaya and V. R. S. Her two older brothers are Kannan and Jagannath.
What is Hema Malini's real surname?
Hema Malini's real surname is Chakravarty. Her father, V.R.S. Chakravarty, was a regional director at ESIC, and his job was transferable. Her mother was Jaya Chakravarty.
Hema's mother used to stay alone in her room during pregnancy
Jaya Chakravarty's father was very religious. According to the book 'Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl,' Jaya was skilled in prayers and decorated the prayer room. She preferred to be alone during pregnancy, spending her time singing and learning violin.
Jaya named her daughter Hema Malini
Jaya named her daughter Hema Malini. This is mentioned in Hema Malini's biography 'Beyond the Dream Girl.' According to the book, she looked at the 108 names of Goddess Lakshmi, thought about them, and then named her daughter Hema Malini.
What does Hema Malini mean?
Hema Malini's name is tied to Lord Vishnu. 'Hema' means gold and 'Malini' means garland, so her name means a golden garland for Lord Vishnu. Her mom Jaya even predicted she'd become a star dancer.
Another reason behind Hema Malini's name
Years after her daughter's birth, Hema Malini's mother Jaya revealed another reason for the name. Jaya said that when she was pregnant with Hema, Goddess Lakshmi would appear in her dreams, and she would draw pictures of her.