At 77, she remains remarkably fit, thanks to her disciplined lifestyle and pure vegetarian diet rooted in traditional South Indian habits. In an old interview, Hema shared the simple yet effective choices that have helped her maintain her health and vitality over the years.
A Simple and Consistent Morning Routine
Hema begins her day with a light and soothing ritual. Her mornings start with a cup of tea made from milk boiled with saffron, accompanied by crisp Marie biscuits. She limits herself to just two cups of tea a day. For breakfast, she prefers idlis, steering clear of fried foods such as vadas. On Sundays, she allows herself a comforting treat with paneer parathas served with plain curd. This consistent routine, balanced between light and wholesome foods, forms the foundation of her health.
Regular Fasting for Mind and Body Balance
Fasting plays an important role in Hema Malini’s lifestyle. She observes fasts twice a week, on Mondays in devotion to Lord Shiva and on Fridays for Goddess Durga or Lakshmi. On fasting days, she keeps her meals minimal and clean, eating small portions of unsalted paneer, bananas, and a glass of orange juice. She continues the fast until early evening, around 6:30 p.m. This mindful practice, blending faith with self-discipline, helps her maintain both physical balance and spiritual focus.
Home-Cooked and Pure Vegetarian Meals
Even during her busy shooting schedules, Hema ensures she eats homemade food. She prefers carrying her lunch from home rather than depending on on-set meals. While her family cook prepares dishes in his own style, she enjoys South Indian delicacies like rasam, a light, tangy soup rich in flavor and health benefits. She also enjoys kadhi, both South Indian and Gujarati versions, appreciating regional diversity in vegetarian cooking. Her brother’s Gujarati wife often prepares traditional Gujarati dishes she loves.
A Strictly Vegetarian, Balanced Diet
Coming from an orthodox Iyengar family, Hema has always followed a pure vegetarian diet. She avoids non-vegetarian food completely and pays close attention to balance, never mixing rice and chapati in the same meal. Her focus remains on light, easily digestible foods and fresh vegetables, often opting for boiled or lightly cooked preparations without excess oil or salt. This disciplined approach, along with yoga, dance, and meditation, has kept her body and mind youthful over the decades.