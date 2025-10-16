- Home
- Hema Malini Birthday: Here's a List of her Affairs, Relationships and Complicated Marriage to Dharmendra
Hema Malini Birthday: We're diving into her affairs, relationships, and marriage. Although she went against her family to marry an already-married Dharmendra, her name was linked to many others. Let's find out about her relationships
Hema Malini Relationship
B-Town is full of love stories. We've seen one-sided love, passionate couples, and friends-to-lovers drama. A similar drama was seen in Hema Malini's relationships too.
Hema Malini-Sanjeev Kumar Affair
Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar worked together in many films. Their relationship was a hot topic. They both loved each other and wanted to get married and settle down.
Hema Malini-Sanjeev Kumar's relationship broke
It's said that when Sanjeev Kumar's family received the marriage proposal, it broke off due to disagreements. Kumar's family wanted Hema to quit her career, which her mother didn't approve of. She immediately broke off the alliance.
Hema Malini-Dharmendra Love Story
Hema Malini's affair with Dharmendra began, but her mother disapproved. She didn't want her daughter to marry a married man with 4 kids. She warned Hema to stay away from him.
Hema Malini-Jeetendra's pairing was perfect
Hema Malini's mother wanted her to marry Jeetendra. She found them to be a perfect match. It's said Hema had also agreed to this marriage. However, Dharmendra showed up at the last minute and stopped the wedding.
Hema Malini's Marriage
It is said that Dharmendra convinced Hema Malini not to marry Jeetendra by pleading his love for her. They later married in May 1980. The wedding took place at Hema's elder brother's house.
Hema Malini's Career
Hema Malini entered Bollywood with the 1968 film 'Sapno Ka Saudagar.' She delivered many hit films, working with superstars like Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jeetendra.