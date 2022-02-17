  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heartbroken Reena Rai pens emotional note after boyfriend Deep Sidhu's death

    First Published Feb 17, 2022, 11:39 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu's girlfriend Reena Rai wrote an emotional note in her first Instagram post since his death due to a car accident.
     

    Heartbroken Reena Rai pens emotional note after boyfriend Deep Sidhu's death RCB

    Punjabi actor-turned-farmer activist Deep Sidhu died in a tragic road accident on Tuesday, Febuary 15 night. The 38-year-old actor who was active in the farmers’ protest against the three now abolished Central farm laws, met with a road accident near Sonipat in Haryana. He was also named as an accused in the 2021 Red Fort violence case.
     

    Heartbroken Reena Rai pens emotional note after boyfriend Deep Sidhu's death RCB

    Deep Sidhu was accompanied by actress-girlfriend Reena Rai, who survived the accident. Punjab police said, Reena was on the left side of the car and was saved because she was wearing a seat beat and that the airbag on Reena's side opened immediately.
     

    Heartbroken Reena Rai pens emotional note after boyfriend Deep Sidhu's death RCB

    Reena Rai shared her first Instagram post after the unfortunate incident. She wrote that she is ‘dead from inside’ after her ‘soulmate’ Deep passed away. Reena also said they were planning their future together. Reena has worked in Punjabi films with Deep and lived in Mumbai.

    Heartbroken Reena Rai pens emotional note after boyfriend Deep Sidhu's death RCB

    “I’m broken I’m dead inside please come back to your soulmate which you promised me that you won’t leave me in any lifetime I love you my Jaan my soul boy you are my heart beat. As I was lying in the hospital bed today I heard you come whisper I love my Jaan I know you are forever with me….we were planning our future together and now you are gone. Soulmates don’t leave each other and I’ll see you on the other side Jaan," she wrote. 
     

    Heartbroken Reena Rai pens emotional note after boyfriend Deep Sidhu's death RCB

    On Valentine's Day, Reena Rai shared a picture of her with Deep. They both looked like they were heading out for Valentine's Day party. "Happy Valentine's Day," Reena captioned it.
     

    Heartbroken Reena Rai pens emotional note after boyfriend Deep Sidhu's death RCB

    The actress was seen wearing a floral bodycon dress and Deep poses beside her in blue denim jeans and a jacket. Also Read: Deep Sidhu, Reena Rai's love story: Their Valentine's Day's picture goes viral

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson goes nude, flaunts her gold bracelets (Pictures) RCB

    Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson's latest pictures are about Gold and New York

    Hollywood Spider Man No Way Home officially beats Avatar at US Box Office drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home officially beats Avatar at US Box Office

    Lock Upp trailer Kangana Ranaut has her own set of rules for controversial celebs put behind bars watch drb

    Lock Upp trailer: Kangana Ranaut’s has her own set of rules for controversial celebs put behind bars; watch

    Bappi Da was very particular about Kannada pronunciation: Music composer Anoop Seelin-ycb

    Bappi Da was very particular about Kannada pronunciation: Music composer Anoop Seelin

    Gangubai Kathiawadi's family not happy with Alia Bhatt's film, calls it 'vulgar portrayal' RCB

    Gangubai Kathiawadi's family not happy with Alia Bhatt's film, calls it 'vulgar portrayal'

    Recent Stories

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22: Liverpool suffers injury scare as Diogo Jota hurts ankle ligament-ayh

    Champions League 2021-22: Liverpool suffers injury scare as Diogo Jota hurts ankle ligament

    Coronavirus India sees slight increase in daily cases with 30,757 new infections-dnm

    Coronavirus: India sees slight increase in daily cases with 30,757 new infections

    Shilpa Shetty's 'Princess', her first 'baby', passes away; actress shares cute video RCB

    Shilpa Shetty's 'Princess', her first 'baby', passes away; actress shares cute video

    Kushinagar tragedy: How did 13 people die at once? Entire incident explained - ADT

    Kushinagar tragedy: How did 13 people die at once? Entire incident explained

    Anupamaa romances Anuj says she wants to grow old with him RCB

    Anupamaa romances Anuj, says she wants to grow old with him

    Recent Videos

    Ukraine crisis NATO Russia has imposed 'a new normal' on Europe

    NATO: Russia has imposed 'a new normal' on Europe

    Video Icon
    Congress agitated over Eshwarappa's 'saffron flag may replace national flag' remark, demand his sacking - ycb

    Congress agitated over Eshwarappa’s ‘saffron flag may replace national flag’ remark, demand his sacking

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine Crisis NATO says prepared for the worst

    Russia-Ukraine Crisis: NATO says 'we are prepared for the worst'

    Video Icon
    Watch Flock of blackbirds suddenly drop from the sky in Mexico gcw

    Watch: Flock of blackbirds suddenly drop from the sky in Mexico

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: 'We cannot tolerate anymore, don't pressurize us to quit education', says Muslim student

    Karnataka hijab row: 'We cannot tolerate anymore, don't pressurize us to quit education', says Muslim student

    Video Icon