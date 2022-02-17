Heartbroken Reena Rai pens emotional note after boyfriend Deep Sidhu's death

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu's girlfriend Reena Rai wrote an emotional note in her first Instagram post since his death due to a car accident.



Punjabi actor-turned-farmer activist Deep Sidhu died in a tragic road accident on Tuesday, Febuary 15 night. The 38-year-old actor who was active in the farmers’ protest against the three now abolished Central farm laws, met with a road accident near Sonipat in Haryana. He was also named as an accused in the 2021 Red Fort violence case.



Deep Sidhu was accompanied by actress-girlfriend Reena Rai, who survived the accident. Punjab police said, Reena was on the left side of the car and was saved because she was wearing a seat beat and that the airbag on Reena's side opened immediately.



Reena Rai shared her first Instagram post after the unfortunate incident. She wrote that she is ‘dead from inside’ after her ‘soulmate’ Deep passed away. Reena also said they were planning their future together. Reena has worked in Punjabi films with Deep and lived in Mumbai.

“I’m broken I’m dead inside please come back to your soulmate which you promised me that you won’t leave me in any lifetime I love you my Jaan my soul boy you are my heart beat. As I was lying in the hospital bed today I heard you come whisper I love my Jaan I know you are forever with me….we were planning our future together and now you are gone. Soulmates don’t leave each other and I’ll see you on the other side Jaan," she wrote.



On Valentine's Day, Reena Rai shared a picture of her with Deep. They both looked like they were heading out for Valentine's Day party. "Happy Valentine's Day," Reena captioned it.

