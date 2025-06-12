Has Ananya Panday undergone lip surgery? Fans react strongly to her new look
Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey's recent photos have sparked a frenzy online. Fans are buzzing about her seemingly fuller lips, with many speculating about a possible lip job. Check out Ananya Pandey's latest pics…
Ananya Pandey's new photos show a noticeable change in her appearance, particularly her lips. She captioned the photos with just a kiss mark emoji.
Ananya's fuller lips have drawn various comments. One user remarked, "The old surgery was better than the new one." Another simply asked, "Surgery?"
One user commented, "Copying a Hollywood actress. Epic fail." Another wrote, "Lip fillers??? Ruined a cute face." One asked, "Did you do something to your lips? Giving Jennifer Lopez vibes."
Ananya Pandey has not yet responded to the lip surgery speculation. The 26-year-old actress debuted in Bollywood in 2019.
Ananya has appeared in films like 'Pati Patni Aur Woh,' 'Liger,' 'Dream Girl 2,' and 'Kesari Chapter 2.' Her upcoming projects include 'Tu Meri Main Tera' and 'Chand Mera Dil,' slated for 2026.