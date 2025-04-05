user
Ananya Pandey's casual no-makeup gym look gets TROLLED: Spotted outside gym [PHOTOS]

Ananya Pandey no makeup look: Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey was recently spotted outside the gym. She was seen in a no-makeup look, due to which people trolled her a lot.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 5, 2025, 9:21 AM IST

Ananya Pandey was recently spotted outside the gym, dressed in a casual gym outfit. Her no-makeup look sparked reactions from fans and online trolls.

article_image2

Ananya Pandey was spotted outside the gym in a casual gym outfit and no-makeup look, leaving fans surprised by her natural appearance.


article_image3

People started trolling Ananya Pandey for her no-makeup look, with one comment mentioning they couldn't even recognize her due to her natural appearance.

article_image4

Some people were surprised to notice Ananya Pandey's dark circles in her no-makeup gym look, sparking further comments online.

article_image5

Let us tell you that Ananya Pandey will soon be seen in Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2.

 

