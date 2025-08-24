- Home
Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' is now available to stream in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Following a brief theatrical run, the film landed on OTT just 27 days post-release.
Pawan Kalyan Movie Streaming: Pawan Kalyan's big-budget film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' failed to impress at the box office. This might be the reason why this disaster film has quietly landed on the OTT platform just 27 days after its release. Yes, the film that the audience didn't appreciate in theaters is now presented to the audience at home. You can watch it for free, provided you have a subscription to the respective OTT platform. The special thing is that the film is available not in one language but in five languages.
Where to watch Hari Hara Veera Mallu on OTT?
'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' is available on Amazon Prime Video. The film has been streaming on this platform since August 20th. Originally made in Telugu, the film has been dubbed in four other languages: Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film is available on Prime Video in all five languages. The film is available free with ads for subscribers. You can also watch it without ads by paying extra. Apart from this, it can also be rented monthly for Rs 279. But the condition is that if you start watching the movie once, you have to complete it within 48 hours.
Star Cast of Hari Hara Veera Mallu
In 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', Pawan Kalyan plays the role of Veera Mallu. Bobby Deol plays Aurangzeb, Kabir Bedi plays Shah Jahan, Rajiv Kachroo plays Dara Shikoh, Nidhhi Agerwal plays Panchami, Satyaraj plays Shivanand, Eshwari Rao plays Kaushalya, Dalip Tahil plays Abul Hasan Qutb Shah, and Govind Namdev plays Guru. Artists like Subbaraju, Nassar, Murali Sharma, and Makarand Deshpande also have important roles.
Box Office Collection of Hari Hara Veera Mallu
Directed by A. M. Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi, the film earned Rs 12.75 crore from pre-release premieres and Rs 34.75 crore on its first day of release. But after this, the film could not do wonders at the box office. The film earned a net of Rs 87.19 crore in India and Rs 116.82 crore worldwide. Whereas the budget of this film is said to be around Rs 250-300 crore.