Image Credit : X

Where to watch Hari Hara Veera Mallu on OTT?

'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' is available on Amazon Prime Video. The film has been streaming on this platform since August 20th. Originally made in Telugu, the film has been dubbed in four other languages: Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film is available on Prime Video in all five languages. The film is available free with ads for subscribers. You can also watch it without ads by paying extra. Apart from this, it can also be rented monthly for Rs 279. But the condition is that if you start watching the movie once, you have to complete it within 48 hours.