Coolie No. 1 to Partner: Govinda’s Funniest Films to Watch on OTT Platforms
Govinda is back in the limelight! Amid buzz around his personal life, revisit his iconic comedy films now streaming on OTT platforms; perfect for a dose of laughter and nostalgia.
Govinda's Best Comedy Films
Govinda has always been famous for his films and performances. Along with action, he has also worked in some comedy films, which proved to be superhits. These films can also be seen on different platforms of OTT.
Govinda's Movie Haseena Maan Jayegi
Govinda's 1999 film Haseena Maan Jayegi can be seen on OTT Zee5. It starred Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Batra, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Aruna Irani and Paresh Rawal. This comedy film directed by David Dhawan had a budget of 9 crores and earned 26.10 crores.
Govinda's Movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, a film with Govinda in a double role, can be seen on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by David Dhawan, the 1998 film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Ramya Krishnan, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Sharat Saxena and Satish Kaushik. Made on a budget of 12 crores, the film earned 35.21 crores.
Govinda's Movie Dulhe Raja
Govinda's romantic comedy film Dulhe Raja came out in 1998. It can be seen on OTT Amazon Prime Video. It starred Raveena Tandon, Kader Khan, Johnny Lever, Prem Chopra and Asrani. Made on a budget of 5 crores, the film earned 22.17 crores.
Govinda's Movie Hero No. 1
Govinda's 1997 film Hero No. 1 can be seen on OTT Jio Hotstar. Directed by David Dhawan, this movie starred Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan, Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The film's budget was 6.50 crores and it did a business of 30.88 crores.
Govinda's Movie Deewana Mastana
Deewana Mastana, directed by David Dhawan, came out in 1997. This Govinda film can be seen on OTT Prime Video. It also starred Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Johnny Lever, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Shakti Kapoor, Saeed Jaffrey and Kader Khan. Made on a budget of 7 crores, the film did a business of 24.33 crores.
Govinda's Movie Coolie No. 1
Director David Dhawan and Govinda's 1995 film Coolie No. 1 can be seen on Jio Hotstar. It starred Govinda along with Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Harish Kumar, Sadashiv Amrapurkar and Mahesh Anand in lead roles. This film was a remake of the Tamil movie Chinna Mapillai. Made on a budget of 3.50 crores, this film earned 21.22 crores.
Govinda's Movie Raja Babu
The 1994 melodrama comedy film Raja Babu, directed by Govinda and David Dhawan, can be seen on OTT Amazon Prime. It starred Karisma Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Kader Khan, Aruna Irani, Prem Chopra and Gulshan Grover in lead roles. It was inspired by the 1992 Tamil film Rasukutty. The film, made on a budget of 2.30 crores, earned 15.26 crores.
Govinda's Movie Aankhen
Govinda's film Aankhen came out in 1993. Directed by David Dhawan, it can be seen on Prime Video. Govinda was in a double role in this. This film starring Chunky Pandey, Rageshwari, Ritu Shivpuri, Shilpa Shirodkar, Kader Khan, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Shakti Kapoor and Raj Babbar had a budget of 6 crores. The movie earned 46 crores.