Bulbbul to Blur: 7 must-watch horror movies to stream on OTT
Horror Movies OTT: If you're a fan of horror movies, these 7 scary flicks are perfect for you. From Blur to Bhoot Part One, this list has it all. So, let's find out which OTT platforms these movies are streaming on
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Blur
Blur, a Bollywood thriller starring Taapsee Pannu, follows twin sisters, one of whom dies mysteriously. The other seeks the truth, leading to thrilling suspense. Watch it on Zee5.
Bhram
Bhram, a Hindi web series starring Kalki Koechlin, blends suspense and emotion. Stream it on Zee5.
U-Turn
U-Turn follows a journalist investigating a murder who becomes a suspect. Watch it on Zee5.
Bulbbul
Bulbbul, starring Tripti Dimri, is a must-watch horror film. Stream it on Netflix.
Pari
Pari, starring Anushka Sharma and Parambrata Chatterjee, isn't your typical jump-scare horror. It weaves folklore into a chilling yet emotional experience. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video.
1920
1920, directed by Vikram Bhatt, is a supernatural horror-thriller starring Rajniesh Duggall and Adah Sharma. Watch it on Jio Hotstar.
Bhoot Part One
Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal, is perfect for horror fans. Stream it on Prime Video.