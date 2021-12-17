  • Facebook
    Happy birthday John Abraham: Check out few rare facts about the actor

    First Published Dec 17, 2021, 7:00 AM IST
    Did you know that John Abraham was born to a Malayali Nasrani father and a Parsi mother? On his birthday, we bring to you some rare facts of the actor that you need to be aware of.
     

    John Abraham has turned a year older today. He is one of the most handsome stars of the Bollywood industry. He always receives tremendous love from fans on social media. Read to know about some rare facts about the actor which will surely make you his follower.
     

    The actor had done his Bollywood debut with Jism in 2003 and became very popular after the film. He is known for his amazing talent, and after Jism he had also received many awards. John is one of the fittest and most sexy stars in the entertainment industry.
     

    According to radiocity.in the actor has been an athlete and a footballer. He was also a runner and had also won many prizes in different races. The actor hates clubbing and does not party like today's generation. He does not even consume drugs or hard drinks. Also read:John Abraham wanted to marry THIS Bengali actress, but it was not Bipasha Basu; read details
     

    John's dad was a cancer patient, and he had fought and had come out as a warrior. The actor was always inspired by his dad and had learnt a lot from his dad. He prefers being a private person and does not believe in showing off a lot. Also read: John Abraham posts teaser of Attack featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, after deleting all Instagram posts [Video]
     

    The actor had deleted all his social media posts a few days before his 49th birthday. His Instagram handle had around 9.7 million followers, and the actor follows 108 people on the social media platform. The actor has also removed his Instagram profile photo.

    Although the actor has not deleted his Instagram reels. The last clip that he had shared gave out details of a song from Satyameva Jayate 2. He had captioned the post as, "Bajega sachai ka danka, jiske sar par hoga #MaaSherawali ka haath Song Out Now: Link In Bio #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on Thursday, 25th November."

