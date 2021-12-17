Happy birthday John Abraham: Check out few rare facts about the actor

Did you know that John Abraham was born to a Malayali Nasrani father and a Parsi mother? On his birthday, we bring to you some rare facts of the actor that you need to be aware of.



John Abraham has turned a year older today. He is one of the most handsome stars of the Bollywood industry. He always receives tremendous love from fans on social media. Read to know about some rare facts about the actor which will surely make you his follower.



The actor had done his Bollywood debut with Jism in 2003 and became very popular after the film. He is known for his amazing talent, and after Jism he had also received many awards. John is one of the fittest and most sexy stars in the entertainment industry.



According to radiocity.in the actor has been an athlete and a footballer. He was also a runner and had also won many prizes in different races. The actor hates clubbing and does not party like today's generation. He does not even consume drugs or hard drinks.



John's dad was a cancer patient, and he had fought and had come out as a warrior. The actor was always inspired by his dad and had learnt a lot from his dad. He prefers being a private person and does not believe in showing off a lot.


