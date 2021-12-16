  • Facebook
    John Abraham wanted to marry THIS Bengali actress, but it was not Bipasha Basu; read details

    First Published Dec 16, 2021, 8:49 PM IST
    Bollywood actor John Abraham will turn 49 on December 17. It is unbelievable he does not look like he will be touching 50 soon. The actor has come a long way from his first film Jism with Bipasha Bahu, to producing films like Vicky Donor in 2012, Madras Cafe, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Batla House, Rocky Handsome, Force 2, Sardar Ka Grandson, etc. And now he is set to release his next film, Attack, where he is acting and producing the film. 
     

    John was last seen in the Bollywood film Satyameva Jayate 2, and now he is entering the Malayalam films industry with his film Mike. The film features debutant Ranjith Sajeeev and Anaswara Rajan. 

    Today, we will talk about his love life; currently, he is happily married to Priya Runchal since 2014. Before that, he was dating actress Bipasha Basu their love started blooming on the sets of Jism release in 2003, and then there was no looking back. 
     

    However, for some unknown reason, Bipasha and John parted ways; many theories were doing the rounds as they were together for almost a decade. Later, Bipasha Basu had also found love in Karan Singh Grover and married him.
     

    Interestingly, not many know that John Abraham was allegedly head over heels in love with Bengali actress Riya Sen. This was way before he met Bipasha. It was said that John and Riya were dating in the late 90s. 

    During that time, Riya entered Bollywood with rom-com Style, while John was a popular face in the modelling industry but not in films. They both met during their modelling assessment and allegedly fell in love with the Bong beauty, and John wanted to settle down with the actress. 
     

    However, Riya turned down John's proposal to make it big in Bollywood and eventually, they broke up. But irony is that John's career went skyrocket after his debut film and Riya, on the other hand, just a few flops films. Riya is now quite active in Bengali cinemas.

    Riya is now married to her long-time boyfriend Shivam Tewari in 2017 in Pune. It was a private affair with only their close family and friends in attendance.

