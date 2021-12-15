John Abraham posts teaser of Attack featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, after deleting all Instagram posts [Video]

After deleting all his posts from Instagram, John Abraham has today made his first post. He has posted the teaser of Attack on his social media feed. Take a look at the teaser video of the same right here.

John Abraham has posted the teaser of his next movie Attack, after deleting all his Instagram posts. The movie has been directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and also has Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakulpreet Singh. The movie originally was scheduled to release in the theatres on August 14, 2020. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film got delayed. With the teaser clip, the actior has also announced the new release date of the movie. The film shall be hitting screens on Jan 28, 2022.

Rakulpreet Singh had also posted the video of the teaser on her social media account. She had said that, "The super-soldier who pledged to serve the country is finally here to save the nation." To talk about Attack, it has been based on a hostage crisis. The theatrical release will surely grab all eyeballs. The synopsis of the movie reads, "Witness the rise of a nation as future wars will be fought on the basis of technology and India builds its own artificial intelligent super soldier in order to combat the rampant terror Attacks plaguing it from within. They narrow down on one soldier who has lost everything he holds dear to him as he puts his life on the line for the greater good and to serve his nation."

Further, it read that Attack is the action movie India deserves. John Abraham will be seen as a lean, mean killing machine along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, Ratna Pathak Shah as they combine their forces to bring the audiences a special adrenaline-pumping action entertainer to be watched only in cinemas.

The actor, yesterday, had deleted all his social media posts a few days before his 49th birthday. His Instagram handle has around 9.7 million followers, and the actor follows 108 people on the social media platform. The actor has also removed his Instagram profile photo.