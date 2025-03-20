Throwback: When Hansika Motwani REACTED to hormonal injections rumors: Here's what she said

Read Full Gallery

Let's look at the story of an actress who starred opposite leading actors like Vijay, Surya, and Sivakarthikeyan in Tamil cinema and became a heroine at the age of 16.

Tamil Actress Harmone Injection Rumours : There are many people in the film industry who started their lives as child stars and rose to become heroines. From Sridevi to Meena, many beautiful goddesses have made their mark on the silver screen since childhood. The actress in the picture above is one of them. She debuted as a child star at the age of 12 and became a heroine at the age of 16.

Tamil Actress Who debut at age of 16

She acted in her first film as a heroine in Telugu. However, she had to face a lot of criticism at this time. There were accusations that her mother gave her hormone injections to make her look older at a young age. But she denied that it was true. Do you know who this heroine is?

Hansika

Yes, that girl is none other than actress Hansika Motwani. Hansika debuted as a child star in the Hindi film 'Hawa' in 2003. After that, she acted in films like 'Koi Mil Gaya', 'Jaago', 'Hum Kaun Hai', and 'Abracadabra'. In 2007, at the age of 16, she starred opposite Allu Arjun in the film 'Desamuduru'.

Hansika Motwani

Hansika stole the hearts of young people with her amazing performance in her first film. She also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her first film. After that, Hansika moved to Kollywood and made her entry here with the film 'Mappillai' opposite Dhanush. Following this, Hansika became a leading actress by acting in films like 'Velayudham' with Vijay, 'Singam 2' with Surya, and 'Maan Karate' with Sivakarthikeyan.

Hansika Controversy

Later, as the films starring Hansika in Tamil faced failures, her film opportunities began to decline significantly. She did not succeed. Due to this, Hansika married her boyfriend in 2022. Her husband's name is Sohael Kathuriya. Hansika is still acting after marriage and is currently acting in three films in Tamil.

Hansika Clarification

There were widespread rumors that Hansika's mother, Mona Motwani, a professional தோல் specialist, gave Hansika hormone injections to make her a heroine. Hansika recently clarified this. She said that all of them were rumors and that although it did not affect her much, her mother was very upset. Hansika said that it is not right to write baseless stories in one's personal life. Even if she is not acting in films, she is always active on social media. In this situation, some photos she posted on her Instagram page are going viral.

