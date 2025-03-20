user
user

Throwback: When Hansika Motwani REACTED to hormonal injections rumors: Here's what she said

Let's look at the story of an actress who starred opposite leading actors like Vijay, Surya, and Sivakarthikeyan in Tamil cinema and became a heroine at the age of 16.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Mar 20, 2025, 2:47 PM IST

Tamil Actress Harmone Injection Rumours : There are many people in the film industry who started their lives as child stars and rose to become heroines. From Sridevi to Meena, many beautiful goddesses have made their mark on the silver screen since childhood. The actress in the picture above is one of them. She debuted as a child star at the age of 12 and became a heroine at the age of 16.

article_image2

Tamil Actress Who debut at age of 16

She acted in her first film as a heroine in Telugu. However, she had to face a lot of criticism at this time. There were accusations that her mother gave her hormone injections to make her look older at a young age. But she denied that it was true. Do you know who this heroine is?


article_image3

Hansika

Yes, that girl is none other than actress Hansika Motwani. Hansika debuted as a child star in the Hindi film 'Hawa' in 2003. After that, she acted in films like 'Koi Mil Gaya', 'Jaago', 'Hum Kaun Hai', and 'Abracadabra'. In 2007, at the age of 16, she starred opposite Allu Arjun in the film 'Desamuduru'.

article_image4

Hansika Motwani

Hansika stole the hearts of young people with her amazing performance in her first film. She also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her first film. After that, Hansika moved to Kollywood and made her entry here with the film 'Mappillai' opposite Dhanush. Following this, Hansika became a leading actress by acting in films like 'Velayudham' with Vijay, 'Singam 2' with Surya, and 'Maan Karate' with Sivakarthikeyan.

article_image5

Hansika Controversy

Later, as the films starring Hansika in Tamil faced failures, her film opportunities began to decline significantly. She did not succeed. Due to this, Hansika married her boyfriend in 2022. Her husband's name is Sohael Kathuriya. Hansika is still acting after marriage and is currently acting in three films in Tamil.

article_image6

Hansika Clarification

There were widespread rumors that Hansika's mother, Mona Motwani, a professional தோல் specialist, gave Hansika hormone injections to make her a heroine. Hansika recently clarified this. She said that all of them were rumors and that although it did not affect her much, her mother was very upset. Hansika said that it is not right to write baseless stories in one's personal life. Even if she is not acting in films, she is always active on social media. In this situation, some photos she posted on her Instagram page are going viral.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline MEG

Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline

BREAKING: Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma divorced now ddr

Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma divorced after 4 years of marriage

SS Rajamouli posts Deomali Peak garbage video, urges for environmental change [VIDEO] NTI

SS Rajamouli posts Deomali Peak garbage video, urges for environmental change [VIDEO]

Was Kim Sae Ron married? Lee Jin Ho's allegations are trending amidst the Kim Soo Hyun scandal MEG

Was Kim Sae Ron married? Lee Jin Ho's allegations are trending amidst the Kim Soo Hyun scandal

Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala for THIS reason; fans outraged, calls it 'Silly' MEG

Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala for THIS reason; fans outraged, calls it 'Silly'

Recent Stories

Women Born On THESE Dates Live Like Queens After Marriage RBA

Women Born On THESE Dates Live Like Queens After Marriage

Saudi Arabia gold rate on march 20 2025 24K 8 gram 22k 18k anr

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 20: 24k 8 gm gold rate RISES by SAR 8

US Cinematographer Nandan Lawande's Work In Disha Patani starrer Music Video "Tell Me" Creates Magic Onscreen

US Cinematographer Nandan Lawande's Work In Disha Patani starrer Music Video "Tell Me" Creates Magic Onscreen

Rashmika to Disha Patani: 8 Youngest actresses worked with Salman Khan NTI

Rashmika to Disha Patani: 8 Youngest actresses worked with Salman Khan

Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline MEG

Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline

Recent Videos

RJ Mahvash’s Cryptic Post Amid Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce – 'Far From Lies & Deceit'

RJ Mahvash’s Cryptic Post Amid Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce – 'Far From Lies & Deceit'

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Final Release Date OUT: Rashmika Mandanna Joins the Action

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Final Release Date OUT: Rashmika Mandanna Joins the Action

Video Icon
'We Need Support of India in Our Peace Efforts' – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

'We Need Support of India in Our Peace Efforts' – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

Video Icon
Uyghur Congress EXPOSES China’s Global Repression: 'Millions of People Suffering' | Asianet Newsable

Uyghur Congress EXPOSES China’s Global Repression: 'Millions of People Suffering' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Terrorists Will Either Go to Jail or to Hell': MoS Nityanand Rai’s Stern Warning!| Asianet Newsable

'Terrorists Will Either Go to Jail or to Hell': MoS Nityanand Rai’s Stern Warning!| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon