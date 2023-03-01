Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gulmohar Screening: Manoj Bajpayee Fatima Sana Shaikh and others grace the red carpet

    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 7:26 AM IST

    Gulmohar, the forthcoming family drama starring Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Simran Bagga, and others, had its gala screening event in Mumbai.

    

    Gulmohar, the much-anticipated family drama, will be available on Disney+ Hotstar as an OTT release. The production, directed by Rahul V Chittella, marks the return of renowned actress Sharmila Tagore after a 13-year absence.

    

    Gulmohar also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Simran Bagga, Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, and others in significant parts, in addition to Sharmila Tagore. Gulmohar's producers held a lavish screening event for the film on February 28, Tuesday, in Mumbai.

    With Gulmohar's cast and crew members, including Manoj Bajpayee, Simran Bagga, and others, some of the Hindi film industry's most skilled performers and professionals attended the film's premier screening event on Tuesday night.

    

    Unlike other Bollywood screenings, the event drew many top industry figures. Manoj Bajpayee was spotted with his wife Neha at the event.

    Unfortunately, certain Gulmohar cast members, including leading lady Sharmila Tagore and renowned actor Amol Palekar, did not attend the occasion.

    

    However, we spotted Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore's daughter Saba Ali Khan at the event to support her mother. 

    

    Fatima Sana Shaikh opted for an orange-white printed maxi dress as she attended the screening of Gulmohar. Also Read: Why was RRR star Jr NTR Not Present at Hollywood Critics’ Awards ceremony? Read this

