Why was RRR star Jr NTR Not Present at Hollywood Critics’ Awards ceremony? Read this

Jr NTR missing Hollywood Critics’ Awards: According to the Hollywood Critics Association, NTR was invited but could not attend due to previous job commitments in India.

RRR has recently made news of its influence in the West. The film won the Hollywood Critics' Awards for Best Foreign Cinema, Best Action Feature, Best Siong, and Best Stunts ahead of the Oscars in 2023. RRR director SS Rajamouli accepted the prize with his star Ram Charan.

Unfortunately, Ram's co-star Jr NTR was not present. The Hollywood Critics Association has since revealed that NTR was invited but could not attend owing to previous business obligations in India.

A Tweet from their official handle read, “Dear RRR fans and supporters, we did invite NT Rama Rao Jr (Jr NTR). to attend the HCA Film Awards but he is shooting a new film in India. He will be receiving his awards from us shortly. Thank you for all your love and support. Sincerely, The Hollywood Critics Association"

Take a look:

Incidentally, Jr NTR's relative Taraka Ratna died last week. The lawmaker, 39, died of a heart attack. Fans of the actor flocked to the post's comments section to express their disappointment that he could not attend due to the tragedy that had befallen his family. "He's not able to come owing to personal issues," one user remarked.

He lost his sibling a week ago. Not while filming." In response, The Hollywood Critics Association said, "He was initially shooting a movie, which is why he couldn't attend. His brother's death occurred afterwards, which is why he left the film. His PR confirmed this to us."

Regarding RRR, the film was nominated for an Academy Award in 2023 for the song Naatu Naatu, which Ram and his co-star Jr NTR sang. The actor recently revealed his response if the SS Rajamouli-directed film wins the Oscar Award. Speaking to the media in the States, he remarked that if Naatu Naatu wins the prize, someone would have to "wake him awake".

The complete RRR crew will be in the United States for the Oscars 2023, set to take place on March 13. MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose had previously attended the Oscars luncheon.