Navjot Singh Sidhu makes a comeback on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3. His per-episode fee has been revealed. The show starts on June 21st.

Everyone eagerly awaits Kapil Sharma's show. The Great Indian Kapil Show is returning with its third season. A lot of information related to the show continues to emerge. Meanwhile, news came that Navjot Singh Sidhu has returned to Kapil's show. The makers announced Sidhu's comeback by sharing a promo on social media. The promo video related to Sidhu went viral. Now the latest information is coming out. We would like to inform you that Sidhu's fee has been disclosed.

Navjot Singh Sidhu's One-Liners Will Be Heard

Navjot Singh Sidhu is quite famous for his iconic dialogues, "Thoko Tali," and one-liners. Fans are eager to hear his one-liners. Sidhu is set to make a grand comeback on screen and will soon be seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3. The show will stream on Netflix India. Sidhu is making a comeback on Kapil's show after almost five years.

How Much Fee Will Navjot Singh Sidhu Charge Per Episode?

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who last appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2018-2020, was paid 25 crores for 125 episodes, which averaged around 20 lakhs per episode. But this time, there is talk that his return to the OTT format has come with a fee hike. Only one episode will air per week. According to media reports, Sidhu may charge 30 to 40 lakh rupees per episode this time, which is much higher than the previous episodes. After the Pulwama controversy in 2019, Sidhu left the show, after which Archana Puran Singh took his place. The show's stage and format kept changing, but Archana remained on the show continuously. Now, Sidhu and Archana will together make Season 3 more fun.