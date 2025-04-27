- Home
- Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi's film earns THIS on first Saturday; Check
Ground Zero Collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi's film Ground Zero seems to be showing its strength at the box office since its release. Meanwhile, the collection figures for the second day of the film have come out.
| Published : Apr 27 2025, 09:37 AM
1 Min read
It has been 2 days since the release of Emraan Hashmi's film Ground Zero. Meanwhile, the second day's collection figures for the film have surfaced.
According to sacnilk.com, Emraan Hashmi's film Ground Zero has earned a hefty sum at the box office on its second day. The film collected 1.90 crores on the second day.
Emraan Hashmi's film Ground Zero collected around 1.15 crores on its opening day. The film is facing competition from Jat and Kesari 2 at the box office.
Emraan Hashmi's film Ground Zero has done a business of 3.05 crores at the Indian box office in two days.
Released on April 25, Ground Zero is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. The film's budget is 50 crores. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.
Along with Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain are in the lead roles in the film Ground Zero. The story of the 134-minute film revolves around BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey.
Before Ground Zero, Emraan Hashmi was seen in Salman Khan's film Tiger 3. He played the role of a villain in this film.
