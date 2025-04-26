- Home
Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi starter earns THIS – Check details
Emraan Hashmi's 'Ground Zero' has a slow start at the box office. Will it attract audiences? Initial figures are disappointing. Can the film make a comeback over the weekend?
| Published : Apr 26 2025, 12:38 PM
1 Min read
Ground Zero box office collection day 1: Emraan Hashmi's film released on April 25th. Initial figures are disappointing.
Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero released in theaters on April 25th. Early collection figures are out.
Ground Zero hasn't performed as well as Emraan Hashmi's previous film, Selfiee. The action-drama received mixed reviews.
Pre-release buzz was low, and unfavorable reviews led to a poor opening. It reportedly opened lower than Emraan's Selfiee.
Ground Zero earned approximately 1 crore rupees on its opening day, according to reports.
Ground Zero saw low occupancy rates throughout the day, ranging from 4.71% in the morning to 7.49% in the evening.
The film is projected to earn 5-6 crore rupees over the weekend. Selfiee earned 2.55 crore on its opening day.
