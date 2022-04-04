Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Grammys 2022: Jon Batiste to Super Sonic, Foo Fighters, list of winners in top 13 categories

    First Published Apr 4, 2022, 10:47 AM IST

    The much-awaited Grammy Awards 2022 concluded on Monday (IST) in Los Angeles. While Jon Batiste won the Album of the Year and four more categories, Olivia Rodrigo won three Grammys.

    This year’s Grammy Awards were a lot more special; it was for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic that the awards ceremony was held in person. From hilarious moments such as Doja Cat making it just in time from the bathroom to grab her Grammy to the fiery performance by BTS, the Grammys 2022 was a big success.

    The award ceremony began at 5.30 AM (IST) with the announcement of the early awards. While Jon Batiste won the ‘Album of the Year’, Foo Fighters almost every award in the Rock music category. Here is a list of winners in the top 13 categories from the Grammy Awards 2022.

    Album Of The Year: Jon Batiste, We Are
    Jon Batiste picked up at least five Grammy Awards including Best Music Video, Best American Roots Song, Best American Roots Performance and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.

    Record Of The Year: Silk Sonic, Leave The Door Open
    Apart from Record of the Year, Silk Sonic picked up a Grammy for Best R&B Song as well.

    Song Of The Year: Leave the Door Open - Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic).

    Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Kiss Me More, Doja Cat featuring SZA. When the nominations in this category were announced, Doja Cat had gone to use the washroom. She made it just in time to pick up her Grammy award along with American singer SZA.

     

    Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
    The young singer bagged a total of three Grammys including Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.

    Best Pop Solo Performance: Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo.
    The 19-year-old singer also won a Grammy for ‘Drivers License’, beating Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Brandi Carli and Ariana Grande.

    Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Love For Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

    Though Tony Bennett gave a skip to the Grammys because of his Alzheimer's disease, the album 'Love For Sale' is his career's last album. The 95-year-old singer is the oldest winner of the Grammys 2022. 'Love For Sale' is his second album with Lady Gaga, who also paid tribute to Bennett during her performance.

    Best Rock Album: Making A Fire, Foo Fighters
    Foo Fighters won a total of three Grammys including Best Song and Best Rock Performance.

    The Best Rap Album went to 'Family Ties' by Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar.

    Best Alternative Album: Daddy’s Home, St Vincent
    St Vincent stunned everyone with her red carpet appearance. She looked pretty in a champagne pink gown.

    Best R&B Performance: In this category, the award was shared by two – Leave The Door Opeby by Silk Sonic and Pick Up Your Feelings by Jazmine Sullivan

    Best Dance/Electronic Album: Alive, Rüfüs Du Sol

    Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Subconsciously, Black Coffee

