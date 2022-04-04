Asianet Newsable

Grammys 2022 LIVE Updates: India's Ricky Kej wins Grammy in 'New Age Album' category

Apr 4, 2022, 5:42 AM IST

Grammy Awards 2022 live updates drb
7:54 AM IST

Another Grammy for Olivia Rodrigo

The young singer, Olivia Rodrigo has won another Grammy Award for 'Sour' in the Pop Vocal Album. Olivia has been nominated in various categories and is one of the frontrunners at the Grammys this year.
 

7:35 AM IST

India's Ricky Kej takes home a Grammy

In a proud moment for India, Ricky Kej along with Stewart Copeland has won the Grammy for the album Divine Tides. Kej won the grammy in the Best New Age Album category.

7:12 AM IST

Baby Kim wins Grammy for Family Ties in Best Rap category

"Family Ties" by Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar won the Grammy in the Best Rap Performance category.

7:01 AM IST

John Legend to perform for people of Ukraine

John Legend is one of the artists who will be performing at the Grammys 2022. John, who was honoured at the Grammys' Black Music Collective Event, will be giving a special performance dedicated to the people of Ukraine.

6:57 AM IST

BTS, Billie Eilish, Kanye and more, stars that arrived in style

The red carpet of Grammys 2022 was a star-studded event. From BTS to Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Travis Barker and more arrived in style.

6:44 AM IST

'Best New Artist' goes to Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo bags Grammy in the 'Best New Artist' category. Olivia has received nominations in multiple categories.

6:30 AM IST

Billi Eilish gives a spectacular performance

Billie Eilish, who has bagged numerous nominations, performed live at the ceremony. Billie is one of the top contenders in most categories this year.

6:27 AM IST

Chris Stapleton wins Country Album

Chris Stapleton has won a Grammy in the Country Album category for 'Starting Over'.

6:00 AM IST

BTS takes over the stage with 'Sugar'

The much-awaited performance of the K-pop band BTS begin. BTS has bagged a single nomination for its chartbuster song 'Sugar'.

5:45 AM IST

Kournety Kardashia, Travis Barker romance at red carpet

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker indulged in PDA at the red carpet event of the 64th Grammy Awards 2022. The two exchanged kisses while posing for the shutterbugs.

Check out the complete list of winners here

To check out all the performances highlights, click here.

If you missed out on the red carpet event, click here to see the updates.

Check out the fill list of winners here

Grammy Awards 2022: The Awards ceremony and live performances are underway. Celebrities including Travis Barker with Kourtney Kardashian, BTS and more are attending the prestigious event. The Korean pop sensation, BTS, which bagged only a single nomination for its song 'Butter', arrived in style for the awards ceremony. The K-pop band will be performing live at the Grammys 2022.

