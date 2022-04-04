Grammys 2022 LIVE Updates: India's Ricky Kej wins Grammy in 'New Age Album' category

7:54 AM IST
Another Grammy for Olivia Rodrigo
The young singer, Olivia Rodrigo has won another Grammy Award for 'Sour' in the Pop Vocal Album. Olivia has been nominated in various categories and is one of the frontrunners at the Grammys this year.
7:35 AM IST
India's Ricky Kej takes home a Grammy
In a proud moment for India, Ricky Kej along with Stewart Copeland has won the Grammy for the album Divine Tides. Kej won the grammy in the Best New Age Album category.
7:12 AM IST
Baby Kim wins Grammy for Family Ties in Best Rap category
"Family Ties" by Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar won the Grammy in the Best Rap Performance category.
Check out the complete list of winners here
Congrats Best Rap Performance winner - "Family Ties" @babykeem ft. @kendricklamar #GRAMMYs https://t.co/0D6iC8OYJM pic.twitter.com/9M8RpeRrR4— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
7:01 AM IST
John Legend to perform for people of Ukraine
John Legend is one of the artists who will be performing at the Grammys 2022. John, who was honoured at the Grammys' Black Music Collective Event, will be giving a special performance dedicated to the people of Ukraine.
6:57 AM IST
BTS, Billie Eilish, Kanye and more, stars that arrived in style
The red carpet of Grammys 2022 was a star-studded event. From BTS to Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Travis Barker and more arrived in style.
If you missed out on the red carpet event, click here to see the updates.
6:44 AM IST
'Best New Artist' goes to Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo bags Grammy in the 'Best New Artist' category. Olivia has received nominations in multiple categories.
Congrats Best New Artist - @oliviarodrigo 💜 #GRAMMYs https://t.co/0D6iC8OYJM pic.twitter.com/WO1vkOjzjs— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
6:30 AM IST
Billi Eilish gives a spectacular performance
Billie Eilish, who has bagged numerous nominations, performed live at the ceremony. Billie is one of the top contenders in most categories this year.
6:27 AM IST
Chris Stapleton wins Country Album
Chris Stapleton has won a Grammy in the Country Album category for 'Starting Over'.
6:00 AM IST
BTS takes over the stage with 'Sugar'
The much-awaited performance of the K-pop band BTS begin. BTS has bagged a single nomination for its chartbuster song 'Sugar'.
5:45 AM IST
Kournety Kardashia, Travis Barker romance at red carpet
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker indulged in PDA at the red carpet event of the 64th Grammy Awards 2022. The two exchanged kisses while posing for the shutterbugs.
