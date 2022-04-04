Grammys 2022: Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton and more, check out the complete list of winners (updating live)
Grammy Awards 2022 is being hosted in Los Angeles in the United States of America. Here is a complete list of winners as and when they are announced.
Grammy Awards 2022 is being held in person for the first time since the pandemic. The much-awaited ceremony which is underway in Los Angeles, United State of America, is one of the most highly-anticipated events of the years. As the awards ceremony is underway, take a look at the winners under various categories announced so far. The show is being hosted by Trevor Noah.
R&B Album
Heaux Tales: Jazmine Sullivan
Rap Performance
Family Ties: Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
New Artist
Olivia Rodrigo
Country Album
Starting Over: Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year
Leave the Door Open: Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Best Classical Compendium
Women Warriors - The Voices of Change: Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers
Classical Solo Vocal Album
Mythologies: Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann (Virginie D’avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)
Classical Instrumental Solo
Alone Together: Jennifer Koh
Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears — Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax
Choral Performance
Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand’ — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke Mcendarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan Mckinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale)
Opera Recording
Glass: Akhnaten — Karen Kamensek, conductor; J’nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James & Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; the Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Orchestral Performance
Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3: Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
Producer of the Year, Classical
Judith Sherman
Engineered Album, Classical
Chanticleer Sings Christmas: Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Chanticleer)
Spoken Word Album (includes Poetry, Audio Books and Storytelling)
Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis — Don Cheadle
Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love for Sale: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Pop Solo Performance
Drivers License: Olivia Rodrigo
Comedy Album
Sincerely Louis C.K.: Louis C.K.
Children’s Music Album
A Colorful World: Falu
Jazz Vocal Album
Songwrights Apothecary Lab: Esperanza Spalding
Rap Album
Call Me If You Get Lost: Tyler, The Creator
Rap Song
Jail: Dwayne Abernathy Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)
Melodic Rap Performance
Hurricane: Kanye West featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby
Traditional R&B Performance
Fight for You: H.E.R.
Progressive R&B Album
Table for Two: Lucky Daye
R&B Song
Leave the Door Open: Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
R&B Performance
Leave the Door Open
Pick Up Your Feelings: Jazmine Sullivan
Alternative Music Album
Daddy’s Home
Rock Album
Medicine at Midnight: Foo Fighters
Rock Song
Waiting on a War: Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Metal Performance
The Alien: Dream Theater
Rock Performance
Making a Fire: Foo Fighters
Contemporary Classical Composition
Shaw: Narrow Sea -- Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion)
Contemporary Instrumental Album
Tree Falls: Taylor Eigsti
Tropical Latin Album
Salswing!: Rubén Blades Y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano)
A Mis 80’S” — Vicente Fernández
Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Origen: Juanes
Música Urbana Album
El Último Tour Del Mundo: Bad Bunny
Latin Pop Album
Mendó: Alex Cuba
Roots Gospel Album
My Savior: Carrie Underwood
Contemporary Christian Music Album
Old Church Basement: Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
Gospel Album
Believe for It: Cece Winans
Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“Believe for It” — Cece Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, Cece Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters
Gospel Performance/Song
Never Lost: Cece Winans
Music Film
Summer of Soul
Music Video
Freedom: Jon Batiste
Immersive Audio Album
Alicia: George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)
Remixed Recording
Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix): Mike Shinoda, Remixer (Deftones)
Engineered Album, Non-Classical
“Love for Sale” — Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)
Historical Album
Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967): Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)
Album Notes
The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966: Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)
Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition” — Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)
Recording Package
Pakelang: Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & the Chairman Crossover Big Band)
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Subconsciously: Black Coffee
Dance/Electronic Recording
Alive: Rüfüs Du Sol
Reggae Album
Beauty in the Silence: Soja
Regional Roots Music Album
Kau Ka Pe’a: Kalani Pe’a
Folk Album
They’re Calling Me Home: Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Contemporary Blues Album
662: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Traditional Blues Album
I Be Trying: Cedric Burnside
Bluegrass Album
My Bluegrass Heart: Béla Fleck
Americana Album
Native Sons: Los Lobos
American Roots Song
Cry: Jon Batiste & Steve Mcewan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
American Roots Performance
Cry: Jon Batiste
Country Song
Cold: Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
Country Duo/Group Performance
Younger Me: Brothers Osborne
Country Solo Performance
You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton
Latin Jazz Album
Mirror Mirror: Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
Large Jazz Ensemble Album
For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver: Christian McBride Big Band
Jazz Instrumental Album
Skyline: Ron Carter, Jack Dejohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Improvised Jazz Solo
Humpty Dumpty (Set 2): Chick Corea, Soloist. Track from: “Akoustic Band Live” (Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl)
Best New Age Album
Divine Tides: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej
Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
To the Edge of Longing (Edit Version): Vince Mendoza, Arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)
Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Meta Knight’s Revenge (from “Kirby Superstar”) — Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, Arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band featuring Button Masher)
Instrumental Composition
Beautiful Is Black: Brande“Eberhard” — Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)
Global Music Album
Mother Nature: Angelique Kidjo
Global Music Performance
Mohabbat: Arooj Aftab
Immersive Audio Album
Soundtrack of the American Soldier: Leslie Ann Jones, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, immersive producer (Jim R. Keene & the United States Army Field Band)
Song Written for Visual Media
All Eyes on Me [From “Inside”]: Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)
Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Queen’s Gambit: Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer
Soul: Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers
Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
The United States vs. Billie Holiday: Andra Day
Musical Theater Album
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical: Emily Bear, Producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)
