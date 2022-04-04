Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Grammys 2022: Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton and more, check out the complete list of winners (updating live)

    Grammy Awards 2022 is being hosted in Los Angeles in the United States of America.

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 4, 2022, 6:24 AM IST

    Grammy Awards 2022 is being held in person for the first time since the pandemic. The much-awaited ceremony which is underway in Los Angeles, United State of America, is one of the most highly-anticipated events of the years. As the awards ceremony is underway, take a look at the winners under various categories announced so far. The show is being hosted by Trevor Noah.

    R&B Album
    Heaux Tales: Jazmine Sullivan

    Rap Performance
    Family Ties: Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

    New Artist
    Olivia Rodrigo

    Country Album
    Starting Over: Chris Stapleton

    Song of the Year
    Leave the Door Open: Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

    Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
    Jack Antonoff

    Best Classical Compendium
    Women Warriors - The Voices of Change: Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers

    Classical Solo Vocal Album
    Mythologies: Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann (Virginie D’avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)

    Classical Instrumental Solo
    Alone Together: Jennifer Koh

    Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
    Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears — Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax

    Choral Performance
    Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand’ — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke Mcendarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan Mckinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale)

    Opera Recording
    Glass: Akhnaten — Karen Kamensek, conductor; J’nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James & Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; the Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

    Orchestral Performance
    Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3: Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

    Producer of the Year, Classical
    Judith Sherman

    Engineered Album, Classical
    Chanticleer Sings Christmas: Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Chanticleer) 

    Spoken Word Album (includes Poetry, Audio Books and Storytelling)
    Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis — Don Cheadle
     

    Traditional Pop Vocal Album
    Love for Sale: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

    Pop Solo Performance
    Drivers License: Olivia Rodrigo

    Comedy Album
    Sincerely Louis C.K.: Louis C.K.

    Children’s Music Album
    A Colorful World: Falu 

    Jazz Vocal Album
    Songwrights Apothecary Lab: Esperanza Spalding

    Rap Album
    Call Me If You Get Lost: Tyler, The Creator

    Rap Song
    Jail: Dwayne Abernathy Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)

    Melodic Rap Performance
    Hurricane: Kanye West featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

    Traditional R&B Performance
    Fight for You: H.E.R.

    Progressive R&B Album
    Table for Two: Lucky Daye

    R&B Song
    Leave the Door Open: Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

    R&B Performance
    Leave the Door Open
    Pick Up Your Feelings: Jazmine Sullivan

    Alternative Music Album
    Daddy’s Home

    Rock Album
    Medicine at Midnight: Foo Fighters

    Rock Song
    Waiting on a War: Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

    Metal Performance
    The Alien: Dream Theater

    Rock Performance
    Making a Fire: Foo Fighters

    Contemporary Classical Composition
    Shaw: Narrow Sea -- Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion)

    Contemporary Instrumental Album
    Tree Falls: Taylor Eigsti

    Tropical Latin Album
    Salswing!: Rubén Blades Y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

    Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano)
    A Mis 80’S” — Vicente Fernández

    Latin Rock or Alternative Album
    Origen: Juanes

    Música Urbana Album
    El Último Tour Del Mundo: Bad Bunny

    Latin Pop Album
    Mendó: Alex Cuba

    Roots Gospel Album
    My Savior: Carrie Underwood

    Contemporary Christian Music Album
    Old Church Basement: Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music 

    Gospel Album
    Believe for It: Cece Winans

    Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
    “Believe for It” — Cece Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, Cece Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters

    Gospel Performance/Song
    Never Lost: Cece Winans

    Music Film
    Summer of Soul

    Music Video
    Freedom: Jon Batiste

    Immersive Audio Album
    Alicia: George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)

    Remixed Recording
    Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix): Mike Shinoda, Remixer (Deftones)

    Engineered Album, Non-Classical
    “Love for Sale” — Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)

    Historical Album
    Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967): Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

    Album Notes
    The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966: Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)

    Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
    All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition” — Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)

    Recording Package
    Pakelang: Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & the Chairman Crossover Big Band)

    Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
    Subconsciously: Black Coffee

    Dance/Electronic Recording
    Alive: Rüfüs Du Sol

    Reggae Album
    Beauty in the Silence: Soja

    Regional Roots Music Album
    Kau Ka Pe’a: Kalani Pe’a

    Folk Album
    They’re Calling Me Home: Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

    Contemporary Blues Album
    662: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

    Traditional Blues Album
    I Be Trying: Cedric Burnside

    Bluegrass Album
    My Bluegrass Heart: Béla Fleck

    Americana Album
    Native Sons: Los Lobos

    American Roots Song
    Cry: Jon Batiste & Steve Mcewan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

    American Roots Performance
    Cry: Jon Batiste

    Country Song
    Cold: Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

    Country Duo/Group Performance
    Younger Me: Brothers Osborne

    Country Solo Performance
    You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton

    Latin Jazz Album
    Mirror Mirror: Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

    Large Jazz Ensemble Album
    For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver: Christian McBride Big Band

    Jazz Instrumental Album
    Skyline: Ron Carter, Jack Dejohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

    Improvised Jazz Solo
    Humpty Dumpty (Set 2): Chick Corea, Soloist. Track from: “Akoustic Band Live” (Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl)

    Best New Age Album
    Divine Tides: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

    Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
    To the Edge of Longing (Edit Version): Vince Mendoza, Arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)

    Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
    Meta Knight’s Revenge (from “Kirby Superstar”) — Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, Arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band featuring Button Masher)

    Instrumental Composition
    Beautiful Is Black: Brande“Eberhard” — Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)

    Global Music Album
    Mother Nature: Angelique Kidjo

    Global Music Performance
    Mohabbat: Arooj Aftab

    Immersive Audio Album
    Soundtrack of the American Soldier: Leslie Ann Jones, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, immersive producer (Jim R. Keene & the United States Army Field Band)

    Song Written for Visual Media
    All Eyes on Me [From “Inside”]: Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

    Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
    The Queen’s Gambit: Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer
    Soul: Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

    Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
    The United States vs. Billie Holiday: Andra Day

    Musical Theater Album
    The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical: Emily Bear, Producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)

    ALSO READ: Grammys 2022 LIVE Updates: Family Ties win 'Best Rap Performance'
    ALSO READ: Grammys 2022 Red Carpet: BTS to Billie Eilish to Doja Cat and more walked in style

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2022, 7:46 AM IST
