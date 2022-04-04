Grammys 2022: Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton and more, check out the complete list of winners (updating live)

Grammy Awards 2022 is being hosted in Los Angeles in the United States of America. Here is a complete list of winners as and when they are announced.

Grammy Awards 2022 is being held in person for the first time since the pandemic. The much-awaited ceremony which is underway in Los Angeles, United State of America, is one of the most highly-anticipated events of the years. As the awards ceremony is underway, take a look at the winners under various categories announced so far. The show is being hosted by Trevor Noah.

R&B Album

Heaux Tales: Jazmine Sullivan

Rap Performance

Family Ties: Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

New Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Country Album

Starting Over: Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

Leave the Door Open: Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Best Classical Compendium

Women Warriors - The Voices of Change: Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers

Classical Solo Vocal Album

Mythologies: Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann (Virginie D’avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)

Classical Instrumental Solo

Alone Together: Jennifer Koh

Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears — Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax

Choral Performance

Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand’ — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke Mcendarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan Mckinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale)

Opera Recording

Glass: Akhnaten — Karen Kamensek, conductor; J’nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James & Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; the Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Orchestral Performance

Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3: Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Judith Sherman

Engineered Album, Classical

Chanticleer Sings Christmas: Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Chanticleer)

Spoken Word Album (includes Poetry, Audio Books and Storytelling)

Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis — Don Cheadle



Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love for Sale: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Pop Solo Performance

Drivers License: Olivia Rodrigo

Comedy Album

Sincerely Louis C.K.: Louis C.K.

Children’s Music Album

A Colorful World: Falu

Jazz Vocal Album

Songwrights Apothecary Lab: Esperanza Spalding

Rap Album

Call Me If You Get Lost: Tyler, The Creator

Rap Song

Jail: Dwayne Abernathy Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)

Melodic Rap Performance

Hurricane: Kanye West featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Traditional R&B Performance

Fight for You: H.E.R.

Progressive R&B Album

Table for Two: Lucky Daye

R&B Song

Leave the Door Open: Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

R&B Performance

Leave the Door Open

Pick Up Your Feelings: Jazmine Sullivan

Alternative Music Album

Daddy’s Home

Rock Album

Medicine at Midnight: Foo Fighters

Rock Song

Waiting on a War: Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Metal Performance

The Alien: Dream Theater

Rock Performance

Making a Fire: Foo Fighters

Contemporary Classical Composition

Shaw: Narrow Sea -- Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion)

Contemporary Instrumental Album

Tree Falls: Taylor Eigsti

Tropical Latin Album

Salswing!: Rubén Blades Y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano)

A Mis 80’S” — Vicente Fernández

Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Origen: Juanes

Música Urbana Album

El Último Tour Del Mundo: Bad Bunny

Latin Pop Album

Mendó: Alex Cuba

Roots Gospel Album

My Savior: Carrie Underwood

Contemporary Christian Music Album

Old Church Basement: Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

Gospel Album

Believe for It: Cece Winans

Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Believe for It” — Cece Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, Cece Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters

Gospel Performance/Song

Never Lost: Cece Winans

Music Film

Summer of Soul

Music Video

Freedom: Jon Batiste

Immersive Audio Album

Alicia: George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)

Remixed Recording

Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix): Mike Shinoda, Remixer (Deftones)

Engineered Album, Non-Classical

“Love for Sale” — Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)

Historical Album

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967): Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

Album Notes

The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966: Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)

Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition” — Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)

Recording Package

Pakelang: Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & the Chairman Crossover Big Band)

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Subconsciously: Black Coffee

Dance/Electronic Recording

Alive: Rüfüs Du Sol

Reggae Album

Beauty in the Silence: Soja

Regional Roots Music Album

Kau Ka Pe’a: Kalani Pe’a

Folk Album

They’re Calling Me Home: Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Contemporary Blues Album

662: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Traditional Blues Album

I Be Trying: Cedric Burnside

Bluegrass Album

My Bluegrass Heart: Béla Fleck

Americana Album

Native Sons: Los Lobos

American Roots Song

Cry: Jon Batiste & Steve Mcewan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

American Roots Performance

Cry: Jon Batiste

Country Song

Cold: Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Country Duo/Group Performance

Younger Me: Brothers Osborne

Country Solo Performance

You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton

Latin Jazz Album

Mirror Mirror: Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

Large Jazz Ensemble Album

For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver: Christian McBride Big Band

Jazz Instrumental Album

Skyline: Ron Carter, Jack Dejohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Improvised Jazz Solo

Humpty Dumpty (Set 2): Chick Corea, Soloist. Track from: “Akoustic Band Live” (Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl)

Best New Age Album

Divine Tides: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

To the Edge of Longing (Edit Version): Vince Mendoza, Arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)

Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Meta Knight’s Revenge (from “Kirby Superstar”) — Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, Arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band featuring Button Masher)

Instrumental Composition

Beautiful Is Black: Brande“Eberhard” — Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)

Global Music Album

Mother Nature: Angelique Kidjo

Global Music Performance

Mohabbat: Arooj Aftab

Immersive Audio Album

Soundtrack of the American Soldier: Leslie Ann Jones, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, immersive producer (Jim R. Keene & the United States Army Field Band)

Song Written for Visual Media

All Eyes on Me [From “Inside”]: Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Queen’s Gambit: Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

Soul: Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The United States vs. Billie Holiday: Andra Day

Musical Theater Album

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical: Emily Bear, Producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)

