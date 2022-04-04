Grammys 2022 performances: BTS to Bruno Mars to Billie Eilish rock the stage

Grammys 2022 stage saw Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, BTS, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, and others

The Grammys 2022, the music industry's greatest night, is finally here, with the prestigious awards event in Las Vegas on April 3. The ceremony was held in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trevor Noah will host the ceremony for the second year in a row. Billie Eilish, BTS, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, and Bruno Mars and Anderson are among the numerous performers.

(L-R) J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V of BTS perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

J Balvin performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Aymée Nuviola performs onstage for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, broadcast on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lil Nas X performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.