Grammy Awards 2026: Complete Details on Date, Time, Nominees, Performers, Host and Viewing Options
68th Annual Grammy Awards Date, Time, Nominees: Date, Time, and Nominees for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards: The 2026 Grammys return to routine after the 2025 ceremony was rescheduled to benefit wildfire relief efforts in the Los Angeles region.
"I think we will see some history-making moments," Recording Academy CEO and President Harvey Mason Jr. told The Associated Press. "With artistes being nominated in categories they haven't been previously nominated in, and a new crop of talent coming through the system this year — I think we're going to see some really exciting results."
Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 Grammy Awards, including how to watch and where to find music's top artists on the red carpet.
The main program will begin at 8 p.m. on CBS in the United States, live from LA's Crypto.com Arena. Eastern. Subscribers to the Paramount+ subscription plan will also be able to view the show live. (Paramount+ essential subscribers will have on-demand access the following day.)
The Grammys may also be seen on live TV streaming platforms that feature CBS, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.
The premiere event will take held from the Peacock Theatre at 3:30 p.m. Eastern, before to the Grammy Awards show. It is available on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel as well as live.GRAMMY.com. By: AP 5 min readNew YorkUpdated: Feb 1, 2026 01:05 PM IST. Date of the Grammy Awards: 2026 Trevor Noah will host the 2026 Grammys on February 2 (IST).
The 2026 Grammy Awards will resume routine after the 2025 performance was rescheduled to benefit wildfire relief efforts in the Los Angeles region.
The main program will begin at 8 p.m. on CBS in the United States, live from LA's Crypto.com Arena. Eastern. Subscribers to the Paramount+ subscription plan will also be able to view the show live. (Paramount+ essential subscribers will have on-demand access the following day.)
The premiere event will take held from the Peacock Theatre at 3:30 p.m. Eastern, before to the Grammy Awards show. It is available on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel as well as live.Continue reading on GRAMMY.com below. Subscribe to see fewer advertisements.
In India, the 2026 Grammys will be aired live on JioHotstar beginning at 6:30 a.m. on February 2.
Who will perform at the Grammys?
The evening will include a unique sequence in which all eight of this year's Best New Artist nominees will perform. Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean, Katseye, The Marías, Addison Rae, Sombr, Alex Warren, and Lola Young will compete for one of the night's top awards.
Bruno Mars, Rosé, Tyler, the Creator, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Clipse, and Pharrell Williams will all perform.
Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark, and Lukas Nelson will perform in memoriam. Ms. Lauryn Hill will pay tribute to D'Angelo and Roberta Flack. Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, and Slash will pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.
Who is presenting at the Grammys?
The first announced presenters are Doechii and Harry Styles.
Carole King, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Jeff Goldblum, Karol G, Lainey Wilson, Marcello Hernández, Nikki Glaser, Q-Tip, Queen Latifah, and Teyana Taylor are also on the list.
Who is hosting the Grammys?
"I am beyond thrilled to welcome Trevor Noah back to host the Grammys for his sixth, and sadly, final time," Grammys executive producer Ben Winston said in a statement. "He's been the best host of the program. He's incredibly intelligent, humorous, and a real admirer of the artists and music. His contribution to the play has been simply wonderful, and we can't wait to do it together one final time."
The only other persons to host six or more Grammy telecasts were musicians: Andy Williams hosted seven, followed by John Denver with six. Noah previously tied LL Cool J with five.
Trevor Noah, a four-time Grammy nominee, is nominated for an award this year in the audio book, narration, and storytelling recording category for his children's book Into The Uncut Grass.
"He is a special host. He strikes the perfect mix of being hilarious, educated, and knowledgable, while also being a music enthusiast. And I adore that. "It's so difficult to find that combination," Mason Jr. stated.
What about his departure? "Every person at some point in their career, they decide they want to do something else," Mason, Jr., said. "And we are really grateful for Trevor's years of service. He's had a significant role in defining and shaping the program over the previous six years.
How do I watch the red carpet?
The Associated Press will air a four-hour red carpet extravaganza with interviews and fashion video. The feed will be available on YouTube and APNews.com. Who Is nominated for a Grammy? Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with nine.
He has been nominated for record, song, and album of the year for the third time in a row, as well as pop duo/group performance, melodic rap performance, rap song, and rap album. He has also received two nominations in the rap performance category.
Lamar is followed by Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff, and Canadian record producer/songwriter Cirkut, all of whom have seven nominations. Thomas, Bad Bunny, Serban Ghenea, and the aforementioned Carpenter each had six nominations. Andrew Watt, Clipse, Doechii, Sounwave, SZA, Turnstile, and Tyler the Creator all have five.
First-time candidates this year include Tate McRae, Zara Larsson, PinkPantheress, JID, and Timothée Chalamet. You read it accurately.
