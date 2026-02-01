The 2026 Grammy Awards will resume routine after the 2025 performance was rescheduled to benefit wildfire relief efforts in the Los Angeles region.

"I think we will see some history-making moments," Recording Academy CEO and President Harvey Mason Jr. told The Associated Press. "With artistes being nominated in categories they haven't been previously nominated in, and a new crop of talent coming through the system this year — I think we're going to see some really exciting results."

Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 Grammy Awards, including how to watch and where to find music's top artists on the red carpet.

How can I watch the Grammys in the United States and India? The main program will begin at 8 p.m. on CBS in the United States, live from LA's Crypto.com Arena. Eastern. Subscribers to the Paramount+ subscription plan will also be able to view the show live. (Paramount+ essential subscribers will have on-demand access the following day.)

The Grammys may also be seen on live TV streaming platforms that feature CBS, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.

The premiere event will take held from the Peacock Theatre at 3:30 p.m. Eastern, before to the Grammy Awards show. It is available on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel as well as live.Continue reading on GRAMMY.com below. Subscribe to see fewer advertisements.

In India, the 2026 Grammys will be aired live on JioHotstar beginning at 6:30 a.m. on February 2.