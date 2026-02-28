The makers of 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' have released the poster for the first single, 'Tabaahi', featuring Yash and Kiara Advani. The song is set to release on March 2. The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas, releases on March 19, 2026.

On Friday, the makers of 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' unveiled the poster of the first single of the film. Titled 'Tabaahi', the song will be out on March 2. Featuring Yash and Kiara i in a windswept seaside embrace, the visual speaks of fire, desire and raw emotion. Check out here. Sharing the poster, Kiara on Instagram wrote, " A Toxic World, A Safe Embrace. #Tabaahi Song out on 2nd March. #ToxicTheMovie."

About The Film

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic' also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatres on 19 March 2026.

Glimpse Into Yash's Intense Character

The first glimpse of the film was unveiled in January earlier this year. The two-minute, fifty-two-second clip offered a striking glimpse into Yash's intense and enigmatic character as Raya. Set against the backdrop of a cemetery, the teaser opened with a blaze of action, with gunfire cutting through the silence, signaling the arrival of Yash as the composed, fearless, and unflinching Raya with a Tommy gun.

An Ensemble of Powerful Characters

The film stars Yash alongside Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, and Nayanthara in key roles. Kiara plays Nadia, a character shown as calm but carrying deep emotions. Huma Qureshi appears as Elizabeth, a sharp and dangerous presence. Nayanthara is seen as Ganga, a role that changes the balance of power in the story. Tara Sutaria plays Rebecca, a character shown as charming yet hard to read, while Rukmini Vasanth essays Mellisa, a figure with quiet control.

The final reveal introduced Yash as Raya, with the line "Daddy's home."

