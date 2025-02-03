Taylor Swift, Cardi B to Lady Gaga: 8 Standout Red Carpet looks at the 2025 Grammy Awards

The 2025 Grammy Awards are live, with standout red carpet looks from stars like Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, and more, showcasing bold and unique fashion choices.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Feb 3, 2025, 8:40 AM IST

The 2025 Grammy Awards are live, with Indian audiences tuning in via Disney+ Hotstar. As the stars make their way down the red carpet, several celebrities stand out with bold, unique fashion choices. Here’s a look at the top 8 standout looks of the evening.

budget 2025
article_image2

Julia Fox turned heads on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet with a bold and unique look, showcasing her daring fashion sense. Her stunning eye makeup added the perfect finishing touch.

 

article_image3

Sierra Ferrell stunned on the 2025 Grammy red carpet in a white, flurry ensemble, exuding elegance. Her unique look was complemented by a delicate hand instrument, adding an artistic and sophisticated touch.
 

article_image4

Benson Boone wowed on the 2025 Grammy red carpet in a striking blue blazer, confidently rocking an amazing pose. His polished look and presence showcased both elegance and effortless.

 

article_image5

Cardi B dazzled on the 2025 Grammy red carpet in a shimmering gown, with exquisite feather detailing at the hem. The dramatic design highlighted her bold fashion choices and glamorous presence.
 

article_image6

Lady Gaga wowed on the 2025 Grammy red carpet, donning an all-black gown that exuded sophistication. The elegant design perfectly complemented her iconic style, showcasing her fearless approach to fashion.

 

article_image7

Cynthia Erivo stunned on the 2025 Grammy red carpet in a striking blue bodycon gown, delivering a truly unique look. The sleek design accentuated her figure, showcasing her bold and refined fashion sense.

article_image8

Janelle Monáe rocked the 2025 Grammy red carpet in a bold blue blazer-pant combo, paired with an amazing hat and edgy accessories. Her look perfectly balanced chic sophistication with a touch of rebellion.
 

article_image9

Taylor Swift looked stunning on the 2025 Grammy red carpet in a vibrant red outfit, which perfectly complemented her elegant style. The T-symbol accessories added a personal touch, highlighting her signature charm.
 

article_image10

Shaboozey nailed the 2025 Grammy red carpet in a gray blazer, effortlessly elevating his look with a stylish scarf. The accessory added a touch of sophistication, perfectly complementing his overall ensemble.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Grammy Awards 2025: Sabrina Carpenter to Kacey Musgraves make big win; Check full list of winners NTI

Grammy Awards 2025: Sabrina Carpenter to Kacey Musgraves make big win; Check full list of winners

Grammy Awards 2025: When and Where to Watch the 67th edition's live streaming in India NTI

Grammy Awards 2025: When and Where to Watch the 67th edition’s live streaming in India

Sara Ali Khan steals the show with electrifying performance at Birsa Munda Stadium [WATCH] NTI

Sara Ali Khan steals the show with electrifying performance at Birsa Munda Stadium [WATCH]

Ricky Kej celebrates Grammy nomination for 'Break of Dawn' with exclusive reception photos

Ricky Kej celebrates Grammy nomination for 'Break of Dawn' with exclusive reception photos

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Results: From Jey Uso to Charlotte Flair - full list of winners here HRD

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Results: From Jey Uso to Charlotte Flair - full list of winners here

Recent Stories

From vision to victory: 5 success mantras from Mukesh Ambani AJR

From vision to victory: 5 success mantras from Mukesh Ambani

HubSpot Stock Gets Price Target Boost Ahead Of Q4 Results: Retail Exudes Confidence

HubSpot Stock Gets Price Target Boost Ahead Of Q4 Results: Retail Exudes Confidence

Israel claims killing 50 Palestinian terrorists in West Bank offensive, admits civilian casualties anr

Israel claims killing 50 Palestinian terrorists in West Bank offensive, admits civilian casualties

IIT JAM 2025: How to download and review the answer key iwh

IIT JAM 2025: How to download and review the answer key

Indian stock market: 7 key changes over the weekend after Union Budget 2025 AJR

Indian stock market: 7 key changes over the weekend after Union Budget 2025

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon