Taylor Swift, Cardi B to Lady Gaga: 8 Standout Red Carpet looks at the 2025 Grammy Awards

The 2025 Grammy Awards are live, with standout red carpet looks from stars like Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, and more, showcasing bold and unique fashion choices.



The 2025 Grammy Awards are live, with Indian audiences tuning in via Disney+ Hotstar. As the stars make their way down the red carpet, several celebrities stand out with bold, unique fashion choices. Here’s a look at the top 8 standout looks of the evening.

Julia Fox turned heads on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet with a bold and unique look, showcasing her daring fashion sense. Her stunning eye makeup added the perfect finishing touch.

Sierra Ferrell stunned on the 2025 Grammy red carpet in a white, flurry ensemble, exuding elegance. Her unique look was complemented by a delicate hand instrument, adding an artistic and sophisticated touch.



Benson Boone wowed on the 2025 Grammy red carpet in a striking blue blazer, confidently rocking an amazing pose. His polished look and presence showcased both elegance and effortless.

Cardi B dazzled on the 2025 Grammy red carpet in a shimmering gown, with exquisite feather detailing at the hem. The dramatic design highlighted her bold fashion choices and glamorous presence.



Lady Gaga wowed on the 2025 Grammy red carpet, donning an all-black gown that exuded sophistication. The elegant design perfectly complemented her iconic style, showcasing her fearless approach to fashion.

Cynthia Erivo stunned on the 2025 Grammy red carpet in a striking blue bodycon gown, delivering a truly unique look. The sleek design accentuated her figure, showcasing her bold and refined fashion sense.

Janelle Monáe rocked the 2025 Grammy red carpet in a bold blue blazer-pant combo, paired with an amazing hat and edgy accessories. Her look perfectly balanced chic sophistication with a touch of rebellion.



Taylor Swift looked stunning on the 2025 Grammy red carpet in a vibrant red outfit, which perfectly complemented her elegant style. The T-symbol accessories added a personal touch, highlighting her signature charm.



Shaboozey nailed the 2025 Grammy red carpet in a gray blazer, effortlessly elevating his look with a stylish scarf. The accessory added a touch of sophistication, perfectly complementing his overall ensemble.

Latest Videos