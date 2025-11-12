Image Credit : Asianet news hindi

His manager, Shashi Sinha, revealed to IANS that the actor’s health is being closely monitored and that his reports are still awaited.

Sinha shared, “He had a severe headache and felt heaviness in his head. He also felt dizzy, and as a result, he has been advised to see a neurologist. Doctors are conducting a check-up. He was admitted last night, and the doctor will examine him soon."