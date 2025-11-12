Govinda Health Update: Actor Govinda was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on November 11 after fainting at home. He has undergone several tests and the results are awaited. No further information has been released on his current condition

Govinda Health Update: Bollywood actor Govinda was admitted to Critical Care Asia Multispecialty Hospital in Mumbai late on November 11th. According to media reports, he collapsed at his home, after which his family immediately rushed him to the hospital. Fans were shocked by this news and are praying for his speedy recovery.

Govinda's health update

Govinda's friend and legal advisor, Lalit Bindal, said, "After consulting with doctors, he was given medication and admitted to the emergency room at 1 a.m.." It is reported that Govinda underwent several tests and the results are awaited. No further information about his current condition has been shared yet. Interestingly, just a day before Govinda was admitted to the hospital, he was seen visiting veteran actor Dharmendra at the hospital. A video of Govinda from outside Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital is going viral, showing him driving himself to the hospital.

Govinda had reached the hospital to see Dharmendra

Interestingly, just a day before Govinda was hospitalized, he was seen visiting veteran actor Dharmendra at the hospital. A video of Govinda driving himself to the hospital outside Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital is going viral. This is the second time Govinda has been hospitalized in a year. He was admitted to a Mumbai hospital after an accident on October 1st last year. He was reportedly injured when a bullet from his licensed revolver went off, injuring him in the knee.

Govinda's work front

Govinda gained popularity in the late 1980s and 1990s with films like "Ilzaam" (1986), "Love 86" (1986), and "Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna" (1994). His collaborations with directors like David Dhawan resulted in hits like "Coolie No. 1," "Hero No. 1," "Raja Babu," and "Partner." Govinda was last seen in the 2019 film “Rangeela Raja.”