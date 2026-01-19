Marriage Trouble? Govinda’s Divorce Rumours Take Dramatic Turn After His Statement
Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been making headlines for a while now. Sunita has accused Govinda of having an extramarital affair, and there's been media speculation about their divorce.
Why was Govinda forced to speak out on his wife's claims?
Govinda told ANI he spoke out on marriage rumors because silence can be seen as weakness. He said, "I felt that when we don't speak, we appear weak... so I'm responding."
Govinda claims family members are involved in a big conspiracy!
Govinda claimed, “It seems family members unknowingly got involved in a big conspiracy. They didn't realize they were being used.”
Why did Govinda disappear from the film industry?
Govinda addressed rumors of not getting work, saying he's away from the industry by choice. He said, "I've rejected many films myself, so I don't cry about it."
Govinda makes this big accusation against wife Sunita!
Govinda claimed Sunita worried about him rejecting projects and hinted she's trapped in a conspiracy, being used as an “opening batsman.”
Did people from the industry ruin Govinda?
In this conversation, Govinda said, "When your popularity reaches a certain level, many people try to ruin you." According to him, he was falsely accused in the past, and those people were later exposed.
Govinda made this prayer to God
Govinda prayed for his family and an end to the issue. Married in 1987, rumors of a rift due to his alleged affair started in 2025. Sunita has denied divorce reports.
