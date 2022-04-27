Good news for Deepika Padukone's fans; actress part of 75th Cannes Film Festival jury

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is the only Indian actor on the 75th Cannes Film Festival jury!

Deepika Padukone has been chosen to be a member of the exclusive and prestigious jury for the 75th Cannes Film Festival, giving the country another another reason to rejoice.



The Cannes Film Festival, without a doubt the world's most renowned film gathering and one of the most highly known cultural events in the world, identifies and presents the greatest worldwide films that encourage the growth of cinema and the global film industry.



Deepika Padukone, an Indian starlet and philanthropist, has been named to the worldwide competition's eight-member jury. French actor Vincent Lindon will preside over the jury, which will also include Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, actress screenwriter producer Rebecca Hall, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols, and Norwegian director Joachim Trier.



Deepika Padukone has given some of the best performances in Indian cinema throughout the course of her distinguished career, several of which have won critical acclaim and are among the industry's highest-grossing films of all time. Padukone is also a two-time TIME honoree for her outstanding achievements that have inspired and affected millions of people throughout the world.