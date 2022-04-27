Vidya Balan on Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's trailer; here's what she said

On Tuesday, April 26, the trailer for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, was out. Fans were enthusiastic with the trailer. Vidya Balan, who co-starred with Akshay Kumar in the 2007 prequel, found the trailer intriguing and enjoyable. She wished the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 all the best.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram, Vidya wrote, "Congratulations #BhushanKumar and team for this haunted comedy. The trailer looks familiar yet different... Haha!!... can't wait to experience this roller-coaster ride again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2. Watch the family entertainer, releasing in cinemas on 20th May, 2022!"

People on the internet were ready to express their thoughts. 'One of her fans commented,' she said, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa is incomplete without you." Another social media users commented, "No comparison to OG Maunjolikha You left a mark." A third one wrote, "Will be missing you in this part... you were fabulous in Avni's role." "Bhul Bhulaiyaa apke bina adhura hai," wrote a fan.

Anees Bazmee mentioned Akshay and Vidya making cameo appearances in the film at the trailer unveiling. He explained, "Akshay Kumar is a fantastic performer. I have a terrific connection with Akshay, which is why we worked together on a few of projects. Vidya had also performed admirably in the flick. Though I wish they could have made cameo cameos in the film, the storyline does not call for it. We've worked on a new type of script this time. Apart from Rajpal Yadav, you've probably realised that it's a completely new and fresh approach."

