    Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn admits that he is an introvert who finds it difficult to express himself.
     

    Did Ajay Devgn undergo therapy for mental health? Here's what actor has to say RBA
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 27, 2022, 8:06 AM IST

    Runway 34, starring Ajay Devgn, will be released on Friday. The actor will return to the director's chair in addition to starring in the film. With only four days to the premiere of his directorial debut, Ajay Devgn is going all out to promote Runway 34.

    The film stars Ajay Devgn with Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Boman Irani and is billed as a suspense thriller. In a recent interview, Ajay was open and honest about his mental health and the need for counselling.

    Ajay confessed in an interview that he is a very introverted guy who finds it difficult to open out to others. He also mentioned that it is one of the flaws he dislikes. He says that he prefers to solve his problems on his own and hence gets distant.

    Also Read: Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan looks super HOT in all black

    Then Ranveer questioned him about how he gets mental relief, adding that millennials are familiar with various methods and remedies, like counselling, writing, and so on. Ajay admitted that he has attempted counselling but that it has failed him because he is unable to open himself. He claims, though, that he can work things out in his brain. 

    Also Read: Runway 34 movie review: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn's film is 'Terrific' says the first reviewer

    Meanwhile, he talked about his and Kajol's marriage in the interview. "I honestly don't know...we met, we got along extremely well," Ajay stated when asked why he chose to marry Kajol. We started seeing one other without ever proposing, and soon it was assumed that we'd marry... Our ideas are comparable, and our models appear to be compatible. As a result, things just flowed."

