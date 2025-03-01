'Good Bad Ugly' Teaser: Know some secrets about Ajith Kumar, Adhik Ravichandran's film

Ajith Kumar's 'Good Bad Ugly' teaser is out, and fans are loving it! Let's dive into the hidden details in the teaser of this movie.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 1, 2025, 10:25 AM IST

Ajith Kumar's previous film, 'Vidaa Muyarchi,' which was released last month, didn't receive enough positive feedback. Despite mixed reviews, it grossed ₹138 crore at the box office and was considered a failure. As a result, there were high expectations for 'Good Bad Ugly' after 'Vidaa Muyarchi.' These expectations have increased since the release of the 'Good Bad Ugly' teaser. The reason for this is the 'Good Bad Ugly' teaser itself.

article_image2

Good Bad Ugly Teaser Hidden Secrets

It seems like director Adhik Ravichandran has created 'Good Bad Ugly' as a film made by an Ajith fan, for Ajith and his fans. It seems like no other Ajith film has been like this before. Because the teaser is like that. Fans are celebrating the 'Good Bad Ugly' teaser everywhere.

article_image3

Ajith Kumar Good Bad Ugly Teaser

Fans are taking Ajith's dialogues from the teaser and posting them as short videos. The teaser starts in the style of the KGF movie. AK is a Red Dragon, he broke the rules he set. Even if we are Good, this world makes us Bad. I'll show you... sometimes we have to do things in life that we shouldn't do, baby. That... My Darlings Missed You All, are the dialogues spoken by Ajith.

article_image4

Ajiths Good Bad Ugly

Also, the looks from Ajith's previous films like 'Dheena,' 'Vedalam,' 'Red,' 'Asal,' and 'Mankatha' are featured in the 'Good Bad Ugly' teaser. Moreover, importantly, since this is Ajith's 63rd film, AK Red Dragon car is marked as MH05AK63. 05 may be Ajith's birth month.

article_image5

Ajith Kumar Good Bad Ugly Release Date

Director has made this film completely for Ajith and his fans, with the 'Red' movie dialogue, 'Vedalam' movie signature style, 'Vilayadu Mankatha' song step. First of all, kudos to the director for giving such a teaser. Ajith's 'Good Bad Ugly' is scheduled to release on April 10th. Generally, updates for Ajith's films come on Thursdays. But, this teaser was released on Friday. Nevertheless, the film is releasing on Thursday.

article_image6

Good Bad Ugly Teaser Hidden Secrets in Tamil

This film directed by Ajith Ravichandran is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. GV Prakash has composed the music. The film is made on a budget of ₹270 crore. Trisha, Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Yogi Babu and many others have acted with Ajith in 'Good Bad Ugly'. Netflix has bought the OTT rights of this film for ₹95 crore. The teaser of 'Good Bad Ugly' has created a record by getting 18 million views in 14 hours on YouTube. Also, it has received more than 6 lakh likes. Netflix had acquired the OTT rights of 'Vidaa Muyarchi' for ₹100 crore. It is noteworthy that 'Vidaa Muyarchi' is releasing on OTT on the 3rd in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

