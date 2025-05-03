Image Credit : instagram

The writing team, featuring Adhik Ravichandran, SJ Arjun, VG Balasubramanian, and others, crafts a screenplay that is both fast-paced and layered with emotional depth. With a clever balance of humor and intensity, Good Bad Ugly keeps audiences engaged throughout.

Whether you're a fan of Ajith Kumar or simply enjoy action-packed dramedies, this film promises a thrilling ride. As it heads to Netflix, Good Bad Ugly is poised to reach an even wider audience, bringing its unique story and vibrant energy to living rooms around the globe.