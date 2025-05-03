- Home
Good Bad Ugly on OTT: Jio Hotstar or Netflix? When and where you can watch Ajith Kumar's blockbuster film
Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly is set for its OTT debut after a stellar box office run, promising action, comedy, and drama galore.
Ajith Kumar's blockbuster action-comedy film Good Bad Ugly is all set to make its digital debut after a phenomenal theatrical run. The film, directed by Mark Antony fame Adhik Ravichandran, has created a storm at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 since its release on April 10. Now, the much-anticipated OTT premiere is scheduled for May 8, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.
Blending elements of high-octane action, quirky humor, and emotional storytelling, Good Bad Ugly offers a unique cinematic experience. At its core, the film centers around a man grappling with three distinct alter egos — the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly — who reside within him as full-fledged personalities. Each persona dominates at different moments, causing comedic chaos and unexpected turns in his life.
Ajith Kumar delivers a striking performance, portraying all three facets of his character with finesse and style. Fans have hailed his transformation and fresh look in the film, marking it as one of his most entertaining roles to date. The ensemble cast includes Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu, Jackie Shroff, Prasanna, Redin Kingsley, and Tinnu Anand, each contributing to the film's gripping narrative.
The writing team, featuring Adhik Ravichandran, SJ Arjun, VG Balasubramanian, and others, crafts a screenplay that is both fast-paced and layered with emotional depth. With a clever balance of humor and intensity, Good Bad Ugly keeps audiences engaged throughout.
Whether you're a fan of Ajith Kumar or simply enjoy action-packed dramedies, this film promises a thrilling ride. As it heads to Netflix, Good Bad Ugly is poised to reach an even wider audience, bringing its unique story and vibrant energy to living rooms around the globe.