Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar’s royal rom-com The Royals is set to stream soon—find out where to watch this quirky love story unfold
Netflix is bringing a brand-new romantic comedy your way this May with The Royals, starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. Packed with drama, love, and a royal twist, the series promises a fun watch for all rom-com fans.
What Is The Royals About?
At the heart of The Royals is a modern fairytale set against a quirky royal backdrop. Bhumi plays Sophia, a driven CEO with big dreams, while Ishaan takes on the role of Aviraaj Singh, a stubborn royal heir. When their worlds collide, sparks fly.
The plot centers around their joint mission to turn a crumbling haveli in Morpur into a luxury bed-and-breakfast. But while they focus on renovating the past, love begins to renovate their hearts. Will their partnership survive the chaos, or will ambition get in the way of romance?
Streaming Details and Release Date
Netflix has confirmed that The Royals will start streaming on May 9, 2025. The announcement was made via social media with a vibrant poster of the lead duo. The teaser read: "A ziddi rajkumar meets a girlboss aamkumari. Royal mess, ya shahi love story?"
Meet the Star-Studded Cast
Alongside Bhumi and Ishaan, the series boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including: Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, Milind Soman, Lisa Mishra, Udit Arora, Kavya Trehan
Behind the Scenes
Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, the show is written by Neha Veena Sharma, Iti Agarwal, and Vishnu Sinha. The series is produced under the Pritish Nandy Communications banner.