Image Credit : Imdb

What Is The Royals About?

At the heart of The Royals is a modern fairytale set against a quirky royal backdrop. Bhumi plays Sophia, a driven CEO with big dreams, while Ishaan takes on the role of Aviraaj Singh, a stubborn royal heir. When their worlds collide, sparks fly.

The plot centers around their joint mission to turn a crumbling haveli in Morpur into a luxury bed-and-breakfast. But while they focus on renovating the past, love begins to renovate their hearts. Will their partnership survive the chaos, or will ambition get in the way of romance?