Costao on OTT: When and where to watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s movie

entertainment Apr 28 2025
Author: Nancy Tiwari Image Credits:Imdb
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Role

Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars as Costao Fernandes, a brave customs officer who tackles a major gold smuggling ring in this gripping crime thriller.

Image credits: IMDB
Film Release Date

Costao premieres on ZEE5 on May 1, 2025, bringing a true story of sacrifice, courage, and crime-busting to the digital platform.

Image credits: IMDB
Setting & Story

Set in 1990s Goa, the film explores the vibrant yet dangerous world of crime beneath the beach town’s picturesque exterior, inspired by a true incident.

Image credits: Imdb
Director & Writer

Directed by Sejal Shah, the screenplay is penned by Bhavesh Mandalia and Meghna Srivastava, capturing the essence of the true story with gripping detail.

Image credits: Imdb
Production Companies

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, and others, Costao is brought to life by Bhanushali Studios, Bombay Fables, and Side Hero Entertainment.

Image credits: Social Media

