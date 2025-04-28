Costao on OTT: When and where to watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s movie

Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars as Costao Fernandes, a brave customs officer who tackles a major gold smuggling ring in this gripping crime thriller.
Costao premieres on ZEE5 on May 1, 2025, bringing a true story of sacrifice, courage, and crime-busting to the digital platform.
Set in 1990s Goa, the film explores the vibrant yet dangerous world of crime beneath the beach town’s picturesque exterior, inspired by a true incident.
Directed by Sejal Shah, the screenplay is penned by Bhavesh Mandalia and Meghna Srivastava, capturing the essence of the true story with gripping detail.
Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, and others, Costao is brought to life by Bhanushali Studios, Bombay Fables, and Side Hero Entertainment.
When Priyanka Chopra revealed she doesn’t talk to Shah Rukh Khan
Don 3 to Bhediya 2: Kriti Sanon's upcoming movie lineup
Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar's movie earns THIS
Anupamaa Spoiler: Raghav accuses Anupamaa and vows revenge; Read on