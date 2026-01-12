Awards season may be all about trophies and thank-you speeches, but let's be honest: what victors get to keep after the cameras stop filming is frequently the most intriguing aspect. With the 2026 Golden Globes only days away, the contents of this year's much-anticipated gift bag have been unveiled, and they are as opulent as ever.

The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 8 p.m. EST. As in past years, the event will also present luxury gift bags worth over $1 million, filled with high-end vacation experiences, beauty treatments, and rare artefacts.