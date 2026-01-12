Golden Globes 2026: What’s Inside the $1 Million Gift Bag Given to Celebrities
The 2026 Golden Globes gift bag includes Brad Pitt's skincare routine, a luxury boat trip, rare wines, and extravagant accommodations valued at roughly $1 million for chosen winners.
Inside Golden Globes 2026 $1 Million Gift Bag
Awards season may be all about trophies and thank-you speeches, but let's be honest: what victors get to keep after the cameras stop filming is frequently the most intriguing aspect. With the 2026 Golden Globes only days away, the contents of this year's much-anticipated gift bag have been unveiled, and they are as opulent as ever.
The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 8 p.m. EST. As in past years, the event will also present luxury gift bags worth over $1 million, filled with high-end vacation experiences, beauty treatments, and rare artefacts.
Inside Golden Globes 2026 $1 Million Gift Bag
A large amount of the gift bag is dedicated to travel, with stays and experiences dispersed throughout some of the world's most desirable places. Highlights include a five-day luxury boat charter in Indonesia's Coral Triangle, several stays in the Maldives (including The Muraka, the world's first underwater house), and private villas in Mexico, Jamaica, Turks & Caicos, and Bali.
Recipients may also get luxury housing in New Zealand, Thailand, Singapore, and Austria, as well as customised experiences such as a private winemaker dinner, entrance to the 2026 World Endurance Championship, and test drives of forthcoming premium automobiles through Robb Report. Some experiences are restricted to a small number of beneficiaries, while others are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Beauty, Wellness, and Celebrity-Approved Skincare
The gift bag also focusses primarily on wellness and self-care. Among the most popular items is Beau Domaine's skincare kit, which includes Brad Pitt's regimen with The Serum and The Cream and is available to all recipients.
Other services include LED hair growth technology, luxury spa treatments in New York and Santa Monica, high-end perfumes, premium vitamins, and VIP fitness club access. Select awardees will also receive year-long subscriptions and luxury hair-care packages worth well over five figures.
Wine, spirits, and rare collectibles
For collectors and enthusiasts, the gift bag contains a carefully chosen collection of wines, whiskies, and spirits. Rare whisky cases, unique wine club memberships, and bottles from the French chateau Liber Pater are among the standout offerings. One winner will get nine ultra-rare wines from vintages 2006 to 2019, while another will be invited to attend the Jubilee at the Liber Pater estate in Bordeaux.
Tickets to international wine events and handmade glassware sets are among the other experiences available.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.