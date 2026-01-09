The presenters will join host Nikki Glaser on stage when she returns to lead the event. The event, produced by Dick Clark Productions, will air live on CBS on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET (6:30 a.m. IST on Monday) and on Paramount+ in the United States.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will next appear in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, co-starring Mahesh Babu. The worldwide superstar will portray Mandakini, with Mahesh as Rudhra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha. Varanasi is scheduled for release during Sankranti 2027.