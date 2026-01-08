Priyanka Chopra charms fans with heartfelt family moments on social media while also turning heads with a fierce new avatar in her upcoming pirate drama The Bluff, showcasing both her personal warmth and professional intensity

Priyanka Chopra recently delighted fans by offering a warm glimpse into her family life, sharing a light-hearted moment from a cosy night at home. In the video posted on her Instagram, Priyanka, Nick Jonas and little Malti Marie were seen enjoying some late-night fun as they joined the viral Whitney Houston challenge. The relaxed, playful vibe of the clip struck a chord with followers, who flooded the comments with heart and fire emojis. Priyanka has often been known to share such intimate, everyday moments, giving fans a peek into her life beyond the spotlight.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The actress has also been posting snippets from a recent family getaway, capturing tender moments with her daughter and mother, Madhu Chopra. One clip showed Malti’s excitement as she noticed her tiny footsteps on a snow-covered path, while another featured Priyanka driving through scenic, snow-laden roads. There were also glimpses of Malti keeping warm by a fireplace, rounding off a series of wholesome holiday memories that reflected the close bond the family shares.

Upcoming Movies

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is gearing up for a dramatic transformation in her upcoming film The Bluff. The Russo Brothers-backed project, set in the late 1800s, is a gritty, R-rated pirate drama that pairs her with Karl Urban. Priyanka plays Ercell Bodden, a former pirate infamously known as “Bloody Mary,” who attempts to leave her violent past behind. However, her efforts to start afresh are disrupted when members of her old crew resurface, determined to reclaim stolen gold and settle old scores. To prepare for the role, Priyanka immersed herself in the history of real-life female pirates, aiming to present a raw and unfiltered portrayal rather than a romanticised version of piracy.

Karl Urban appears as Captain Connor, a former East India Trading Company officer and Ercell’s embittered ex-lover, who becomes obsessed with capturing her to restore his own lost reputation. He has described Connor as a man driven by ego, ambition and personal vengeance. First-look images from the film hint at brutal confrontations and emotionally charged sword fights between the two leads. With a supporting cast that includes Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Córdova and Safia Oakley-Green, The Bluff promises a powerful mix of historical drama and personal conflict, giving Priyanka a role that draws on strength, resilience and fierce protective instincts shaped by both experience and motherhood.