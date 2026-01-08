The first look photographs of Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban from the pirate adventure thriller The Bluff were released on social media. The photographs were accompanied by an announcement of the publication date. Find out more here.

Priyanka Chopra is slated to make her debut in The Bluff, a pirate adventure thriller starring Karl Urban. Esquire magazine revealed the first look photographs, which Chopra shared on her social media accounts. In the photos, the Citadel actress portrays the pirate Bloody Mary in a violent manner.

Frank E Flowers directs the film, which is produced by a number of people, including The Russo Brothers (Anthony and Joe Russo), Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Michael Disco, Angela Russo Ostot, and others.

Priyanka Chopra portrays Bloody Mary in The Bluff.

In the first look photos, Priyanka was dressed in a black pirate attire, jumping in the air with a weapon and assaulting Karl Urban's character. In contrast, Karl Urban was seen stopping her with a sword while dressed in a long, black, period-style coat. Priyanka Chopra shared the first look photographs as Bloody Mary, writing, "Mother. Protector. Pirate." Meet Bloody Mary #TheBluff on February 25, 2026, only on @primevideo (sic)." Take a peek.

Nick Jonas responds to Priyanka Chopra's first look in The Bluff. Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's husband, took to Instagram to acknowledge her first appearance as Bloody Mary in her debut pirate flick. He posted the following tweet: "Can't wait for the world to see how absolutely incredible @priyankachopra is in this movie (sic)."

The Bluff: Release Date and Cast Notably, the pirate adventure film The Bluff is slated to be released on February 25, 2026, and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Aside from Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban, the film stars Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, Zach Morris, David Field, and Vedanten Naidoo in significant parts.