During his acceptance speech, Cooper spoke candidly about his beginnings. He admitted that holding the Golden Globe felt unreal and reflected on the journey he and his family experienced together. He recalled taking a chance on drama classes despite feeling unsure of his abilities and even being the only boy in class at one point. Cooper described himself as still learning and credited the people who inspired and supported him along the way. He ended his speech by thanking Netflix and his supporters, confidently welcoming the future ahead.