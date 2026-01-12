- Home
- Entertainment
- Golden Globes 2026: Owen Cooper Becomes Youngest Golden Globe Supporting Actor Winner at 16
Golden Globes 2026: Owen Cooper Becomes Youngest Golden Globe Supporting Actor Winner at 16
Golden Globes 2026: Sixteen-year-old Owen Cooper created history at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards by becoming the youngest winner in the Supporting Actor in a Television Series category, earning praise for his performance in Netflix drama Adolescence
Owen Cooper Makes Golden Globes History
Owen Cooper took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television at the 2026 ceremony held on January 11. At just 16 years old, he became the youngest-ever winner in the category. The award came for his portrayal of Jamie Miller in the Netflix limited series Adolescence. This marked Cooper’s first Golden Globe nomination and an immediate win, signaling the arrival of a major new talent in television.
An Emotional Acceptance Speech and a Journey from Drama Class to Stardom
During his acceptance speech, Cooper spoke candidly about his beginnings. He admitted that holding the Golden Globe felt unreal and reflected on the journey he and his family experienced together. He recalled taking a chance on drama classes despite feeling unsure of his abilities and even being the only boy in class at one point. Cooper described himself as still learning and credited the people who inspired and supported him along the way. He ended his speech by thanking Netflix and his supporters, confidently welcoming the future ahead.
Strong Competition and the Success of Adolescence
Cooper triumphed over nominees including Billy Crudup, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Tramell Tillman, and his own Adolescence co-star Ashley Walters. The series itself drew further recognition, earning nominations for Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty, along with a nod for Best Television Limited Series. Adolescence explores a family in crisis after a teenage boy is accused of murder, addressing themes like toxic masculinity and the influence of social media on youth. Meanwhile, Billy Crudup’s nomination continued his streak for The Morning Show, where he plays UBA executive Cory Ellison, a role that has earned him multiple Golden Globe nominations in recent years.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.