Ghazi Attack to URI: 10 Must-Watch Indian Military films you can’t miss
Many incredible Indian films showcase the courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of soldiers. Here's a list of the top 10 must-watch military movies.
| Published : Jun 23 2025, 04:20 PM
2 Min read
111
Image Credit : Prime Video and Zee5
Best Army Movies
News about wars and armies is everywhere. India and Pakistan had tensions recently, and now Israel and Iran are at war. People are looking for movies about the army, military operations, and wars. Many great Indian films showcase soldiers' bravery and patriotism. Here are 10 of the best.
211
Image Credit : Youtube
Border (1997)
Based on the Battle of Longewala in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, this JP Dutta film highlights courage, friendship, and sacrifice.
311
Image Credit : Zee5
URI: The Surgical Strike (2019)
This Aditya Dhar film starring Vicky Kaushal depicts the Indian Army's surgical strikes on Pakistani terror camps after the 2016 Uri attack. The action and patriotic elements are thrilling.
411
Image Credit : Netflix
Lakshya (2004)
Starring Hrithik Roshan, this film follows a young man's transformation after joining the army against the backdrop of the Kargil War.
511
Image Credit : Prime Video
Shershaah (2021)
Based on Captain Vikram Batra's life, this film portrays his bravery during the Kargil War. It stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.
611
Image Credit : Prime Video
Ghazi (2017)
Directed by Sankalp Reddy, Ghazi depicts the underwater war between the Indian Navy and a Pakistani submarine during the 1971 war. Rana Daggubati stars in this thrilling film.
711
Image Credit : Netflix
Major (2022)
Set against the backdrop of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Major follows the Indian Army's operation to neutralize terrorists at the Taj Hotel. Adivi Sesh stars in this patriotic and emotional film.
811
Image Credit : Youtube
LOC Kargil (2003)
Directed by JP Dutta, LOC Kargil portrays key events and the soldiers' struggles during the 1999 Kargil War. The film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, and more.
911
Image Credit : Youtube
Paltan (2018)
Based on the 1967 Nathu La and Cho La clashes between India and China, Paltan showcases the soldiers' bravery in the Himalayas.
1011
Image Credit : Youtube
Airlift (2016)
Airlift depicts the historical evacuation of Indians stranded in Kuwait during the Gulf War. Akshay Kumar plays the lead role.
1111
Image Credit : Prime Video
Tango Charlie (2005)
Starring Bobby Deol and Ajay Devgn, Tango Charlie portrays the realities of war.
