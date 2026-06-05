Get Triptii Dimri's GLOWING Skin In Fuss-Free Four-Step Routine
There's something magnetic about Triptii Dimri's glowing skin, clear complexion, and pearly whites that catches everyone's attention. The actress keeps her skincare routine rather easy and breezy. Do you want a skin just like hers? Keep reading!
Triptii Dimri likes to keep it minimal
Apart from Triptii's stunning on-screen presence, fans love how glowing and effortless her skin appears. She is ever flawless and chic. The actress, in an interview, revealed the beauty hacks that help her achieve maximum glow but with minimal routine. Does this interest you? Keep reading!
Four step to fuss-free skin
Looks like Dimri has sensitive skin. And if you are a sensitive skin girlie just like her then you must follow her easy, breezy routine. Talking to Elle, she revealed, “I have a basic four-step skincare routine that I follow in the morning. I begin by washing my face with a gentle cleanser because products with harsh chemicals tend to cause a terrible reaction to my sensitive skin.”
Vitamin C for the win!
Never ever skip a good Vitamin C serum in your morning skincare routine. Even Tripti swears by it. She loves to slather her face with a good serum, and we all agree this is a crucial step. “I incorporate a vitamin C serum because it gives my skin a natural glow,” she told Elle.
Let gel mosturisers do the talking
Triptii follows with a good light-weight gel moisturiser, and voila, her skincare routine is all done. But no, a very essential step remains. Yes, to lock that glow and get the most out of her glowing skin, she swears by a good SPF to protect her from harmful UV rays.
Some home remedies too!
Triptii loves to whip up a DIY mask with ingredients straight from her kitchen, as per reports. She loves to apply a generous amount of haldi, yoghurt, and besan mask on her face to get rid of tan, fine lines, and keep that face looking fresh as a daisy. On the work front, the actress's movie Maa Behen is currently streaming on Netflix.
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