Emmy-winner Ayo Edebiri reflects on her 5-year journey on 'The Bear,' crediting the show with teaching her collaboration and helping her overcome self-doubt. She discusses her directorial debut and the catharsis of filming the final season.

Emmy-winning actress Ayo Edebiri has reflected on the personal and professional growth she experienced during her five-year journey on the acclaimed drama series 'The Bear', saying the show taught her the importance of collaboration and believing in her ability to take on new challenges, according to People.

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Speaking to People at the Final Family Meal event in New York City, Edebiri looked back on her time portraying Sydney Adamu and the lessons she learned while working on the hit series.

The 30-year-old actress, who won an Emmy Award for her performance on the show, also made her directorial debut and co-wrote an episode during her run on the series.

Reflecting on her experience, Edebiri said, "Things can be done and they are also not done alone," according to People.

She explained that there were times when she doubted her ability to take on certain opportunities. "I wasn't sure" if I could accomplish certain things, she said, adding that she would sometimes tell herself, "Yeah, eventually, but not yet."

However, working on The Bear helped change that mindset. "There are always people there to support you, help you and answer questions, and be mentors, collaborators and friends," Edebiri said.

A standout star's rise

Since the show's debut in 2022, Edebiri has become one of its standout stars. In addition to winning the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2023, she made her directorial debut with the season three episode "Napkins," which earned widespread praise and another Emmy nomination, according to People.

For the upcoming fifth season, Edebiri also co-wrote the episode "Worms" alongside co-star Lionel Boyce.

Reflecting on a 'tight-knit group'

As the series prepares to conclude, the actress admitted she will miss working with the show's cast and crew.

"We've found our own way of communicating. Not just with the cast, but with the crew," she said.

"I've gone to other sets and realized that there's something that's very special and unique to what we do on this show with each other," Edebiri added.

She continued, "So that's what I'm going to miss, but I know that I won't be too far from it. We're all friends, and again, not just the cast, but the crew. It's a really tight-knit group."

'The Bear' final season: What to expect

Created by Christopher Storer, The Bear follows chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White, as he returns to Chicago to run his late brother's sandwich shop before transforming it into a fine-dining restaurant with the help of Sydney and Richie, portrayed by Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The final season picks up after the dramatic events of the previous season, with Carmy informing Sydney and Richie that he wants to step away from the restaurant, according to People.

According to the official synopsis, the team faces financial struggles, the possibility of a sale and other challenges as they work together to deliver one final service and pursue a coveted Michelin star.

Sydney's cathartic storyline

Teasing Sydney's storyline in the final season, Edebiri said, "Just from filming it, there was a lot of catharsis for me as somebody who's been embodying this character for five seasons, five years."

"I hope that for the viewers there's a similar feeling of catharsis," she added, according to People.

All eight episodes of the fifth and final season of The Bear will premiere on June 25 on Hulu and Disney+.