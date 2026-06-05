Maa Behen Movie X Review: Dark, fun yet twisted comedy starring Madhuri Dixit, Dharna Durga, and Triptii Dimri has hit the OTT platform, Netflix, and fans have already given their judgment. While some feel Dharna's performance has outshone Dixit and Dimri's acting. Some feel the trio has left no stone unturned in delivering top-notch performances

There's nothing more fun than three female actors who know what they are doing right, coming together for a women-centric dark comedy drama, making us all bite our nails. Yes, we are talking about the latest release, Maa Behen, on the OTT platform Netflix, starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Dharna Durga. The twisted crime drama comes with its elements, and there's no denying that. As soon as the movie was released, fans have been bombarding X with their reviews about the film.

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Madhuri, Triptii, and Dharna Invite Mad Chaos

Ever since the trailer for the film was released, fans have been very much anticipating it. From the star cast's dusty, mellow outfits to funky dialogue delivery, the film seemed to have just the right elements in place. Now that the movie is released, let us tell you a bit more about what goes on behind this chaotic trio, who are trying to wrap their head around a crime scene that becomes no less than a classic ‘comedy in tragedy’ moment.

Let us tell you that the film's story revolves around Rekha and her two daughters, Jaya and Sushma. Their mundane lives turn upside down when they accidentally find the dead body of their neighbour (Ravi Kishan) in their kitchen. Well, let's take a moment, if there's Ravi Kishan, then fun is overly invited.

The three women later navigate a chaotic, funny, and tense situation to hide the truth from society and the police. Fans Enjoy Every Bit Of Maa Behen Well, since the movie's release, fans have been hailing the film for its epic timing, funny background score, chunky dialogues, and crisp reactions of actors. They have been especially loving what their favourite actor and content creator, Dharna, has brought to the table. Take a look at a few fans' reactions right here!

Fan's Review Maa Behen On X

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The Verdict

If you love delving into dark comedy with female conscience taking the centre stage then this film must be on your watch list. What do you feel about the same? Let us know!