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Gautam Adani Visits Kalighat Temple In Kolkata Ahead of Big Meeting With CM Suvendu Adhikari
Will West Bengal see a massive investment wave after the political shift? Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani is visiting Kolkata with his wife for the first time since the BJP government took power in the state. He has a packed schedule today
Gautam Adani in Kolkata with his wife
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari believes that the fall of the Trinamool government will bring a wave of investments to Bengal under the BJP rule. He recently visited Mumbai and met Mukesh Ambani. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has now arrived in Kolkata with his wife just before the festive season begins.
Adani offers prayers at Kalighat temple
Gautam Adani landed in Kolkata on Wednesday night. He left his hotel on Thursday morning and went straight to the Kalighat temple with his wife to offer prayers. Sources say that Gautam Adani will hold a meeting with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in the afternoon to discuss several upcoming projects.
Foundation stone laid for New Town hospital
Gautam Adani will not just meet Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari during his Kolkata visit. He will also discuss major investment plans. The Adani Group will lay the foundation stone for a 2,000-bed hospital named 'Adani Arogya Mandir' in New Town, Kolkata. The Chief Minister will sit down with him in the afternoon to discuss these investments.
Adani and wife at Kalighat temple
#WATCH | Kolkata | Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, along with his wife, Preeti Adani, leave after offering prayers at the Kalighat Temple pic.twitter.com/caZLJBGTL6
— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2026
#WATCH | Kolkata | Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, along with his wife Preeti Adani, offered prayers at the Kalighat Temple
Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, Preeti Adani, says, "Jai Kali Maa" pic.twitter.com/gUSiALI1Eh
— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2026
Will Adani Group invest in multiple sectors?
Sources suggest that the Adani Group will invest in multiple sectors across the state. The company has already renovated the Kumartuli Ghat alongside planning the new hospital. They might inaugurate this renovated ghat today. The Adani Group is also adding a new touch to the Kolkata Durga Puja. The company announced that it will select the top eight Durga Pujas and donate Rs 25 lakh to each selected committee.
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