Sources suggest that the Adani Group will invest in multiple sectors across the state. The company has already renovated the Kumartuli Ghat alongside planning the new hospital. They might inaugurate this renovated ghat today. The Adani Group is also adding a new touch to the Kolkata Durga Puja. The company announced that it will select the top eight Durga Pujas and donate Rs 25 lakh to each selected committee.