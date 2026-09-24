Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and his wife, Preeti, visited Kolkata's Kalighat temple. Adani's trip also includes meetings with state officials and CM Suvendu Adhikari to discuss investment and industrial projects in West Bengal.

Gautam Adani Visits Kalighat Temple

Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani and his wife, Preeti Adani, offered prayers at the Kalighat temple in Kolkata on Thursday during their visit to the city. Gautam Adani was dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, while Preeti Adani wore a beige suit with a red dupatta. After offering prayers, Preeti Adani said, “Jai Kali Maa.”

Adani’s temple visit is part of his Kolkata trip, which includes meetings with state officials and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, reportedly focused on investment and industrial projects in Bengal.

Suvendu Adhikari's Remarks on Kaushiki Amavasya

Suvendu Adhikari also visited the Kalighat Temple on the occasion of Kaushiki Amavasya on September 11 and offered prayers to Maa Kali. He also partook of the traditional bhog of pulao and fish in accordance with the temple’s customs.

Speaking to reporters after his prayers, Adhikari described Kaushiki Amavasya as a significant occasion in Sanatan culture and said the festival was being observed with devotion at major temples across the state, including Kalighat and Tarapith. “Today is Kaushiki Amavasya. Today is a very big day in our Sanatan culture, a major worship (Mahapuja). Whether it is Kalighat here or Tarapith there, it is happening simultaneously. State-level worship is being held in Tarapith. Here in Kalighat, all our lighting has been set up; it is an atmosphere of celebration throughout,” he said.

Adhikari also highlighted Kolkata’s spiritual significance, citing its association with Maa Kali, Maa Durga, Ramakrishna Paramahansa, Maa Sarada Devi, Swami Vivekananda and Lord Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. “This is a spiritual land. It is the land of Ma Kali, the land of Ma Durga, the land of Thakur Ramakrishna Dev, the land of Ma Sarada Devi, the land of Swami Vivekananda, and the land of Lord Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu,” he said.

The Kalighat Temple is one of Kolkata’s prominent religious sites and holds an important place in Bengal’s religious and cultural traditions. Bhog is an integral part of temple rituals, with offerings varying according to local customs and occasions.